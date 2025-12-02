Nate Oats Updates Status of Jalil Bethea, Three More Players Ahead of Clemson
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama men's basketball won two of its three games during the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week, but the Crimson Tide wasn't fully healthy.
Alabama big man Collins Onyejiaka has been out with a medical condition, and it looks like it will stay that way against Clemson on Wednesday evening. But Oats did provide an update on the freshman.
"Collins is still out," Oats said during Tuesday's press conference. "He's getting testing done by our medical staff. Hopefully by the end of the week we'll have more answers and a better idea of what he's going to be able to do moving forward. So he's out for the game."
Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. didn't suit up for the loss to Gonzaga. It was the Crimson Tide's first game of the NIL event, and the TNT broadcast announced that he'd miss the entire Players Era Festival with a right leg injury. UA forward Keitenn Bristow also sustained a right leg injury during the second game against UNLV, and he sat out for the Maryland win.
Alabama basketball guard Jalil Bethea suffered a foot injury during a practice in mid-September. After the injury occurred, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats shared that "While there is no timetable for Bethea’s return, we do not anticipate this injury is season-ending and we expect him to return this year.” Fast forward to Tuesday, Oats gave an update on Wrightsell, Bristow and Bethea.
"Wrightsell, Jalil and Keitenn all saw the foot and ankle specialists. They've all got lower-leg injuries and they're all basically day-to-day. Not sure if any of them will quite be ready for Clemson.
"We'll see as they were all in different aspects of practice today. Some a little bit more involved than others. We'll see where they are at tomorrow. We don't want to rush any of them back, we want to make sure they're healthy by the time SEC play comes. Rushing guys back from injuries is not the way to do that. We'll see where those guys are at in the morning based on practice today."
While it may not be on Wednesday night, Alabama fans will get to see Bethea in the near future. Oats detailed what the offseason Miami transfer brings to the Crimson Tide.
“He’s been out a long time now, so going back to where he was getting to at the end of the summer, going into the fall, he can really shoot,” Oats said. “He’s super athletic, so it gives us more depth in the backcourt. Very skilled offensive player.
“We’re challenging him to get better defensively, get stronger. I think Henry’s done a really good job with him when he’s been out of getting stronger. It’s easier to put weight on when you’re not practicing every day, burning all those calories off. So, I think Henry and Amanda have done a really good job trying to change his body over and get a lot stronger, so he can be a better defender, because we need him to be significantly better on defense.
“He’s also got to take care of the ball a little bit better. Sometimes decision-making needs some improvement, but man, when he’s got it going and playing in the open floor, he’s one of the more talented kids we’ve had come through here. He can really shoot it. He can really score. He can get downhill and play athletic.
“So, we want to make sure he’s healthy before we put him out there. He’s been out there doing some live stuff in practice the last couple days. He’s looked pretty good, but he’s also rusty. He hasn’t played basketball in a couple months, so we’ve got to make sure he’s playing where we need him to play before we put him back in there in a game.”