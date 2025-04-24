Nearly 70 Alabama Student-Athletes Earn Spot on SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll: Roll Call, April 24, 2025
Student-athletes from four different Crimson Tide teams (men's basketball, women's basketball, gymnastics and swimming and diving) received SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll honors on Wednesday from the league office.
Names like Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Lilly Hudson highlighted the list of 69 honorees from Alabama. There were eight representatives from both the men's and women's basketball teams, nine from gymnastics and 46 from swimming and diving (18 men and 28 women.)
To qualify for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for either the previous academic year or their cumulative career and must be in at least their second year of academic standing.
You can check out the full list of Alabama's honoree's in the tweet below.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at SEC Championship Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Alabama will tee off at 7:50 a.m. CT
- Baseball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's golf is in eighth place after one round at the 2025 SEC Championship with a team score of 1-under par 279. Jones Free and Nick Gross each carded rounds of 2-under par 68 to lead the No. 15 Alabama men’s golf team. Auburn is in first place at 16-under par.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball relief pitcher Carson Ozmer was named to the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List by the National College Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday. Ozmer has 13 saves and a 1.33 ERA this season for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama women's tennis senior Petra Sedlackova was named Second Team All-SEC.
- Former Alabama forward Naas Cunningham, who redshirted for the Crimson Tide in 2025, announced his commitment to UNLV on Wednesday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
128 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed due to congestive heart failure in 1977.
April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.
April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama." – David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes