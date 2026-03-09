Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa's History in New Atlanta Home Stadium

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was released from the Miami Dolphins on Monday morning, and he signed with the Atlanta Falcons a few hours later.

Tagovailoa is now the third Crimson Tide product on the Falcons, joining safety DeMarcco Hellams and inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison.

After playing the first six seasons of his career in Hard Rock Stadium, the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will now play football in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is about three hours from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Only three other NFL stadiums have been built since the opening of the Falcons' venue, but Tagovailoa is quite familiar with his new home.

The 28-year-old has played three games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, two of which were at Alabama and the other with the Dolphins. Here's a look at how he performed in each of them.

Jan. 8, 2018: CFP National Championship

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a 13-1 record and the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff during the 2017-18 season. But after falling into a 13-0 halftime deficit against No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship, the future Super Bowl LIX was subbed off to start the second half.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban called the number of Tagovailoa, who was a freshman with just 53 pass attempts to his name before the National Championship. Tagovailoa locked in and led a comeback to tie the game at 20 apiece. Then, after taking a sack down 23-20 in overtime, on second-and-26, he threw a 41-yard game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Tagovailoa completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 166 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for 27 yards on 12 attempts. Alabama secured its 17th National Championship thanks to Tagovailoa, and it made him famous.

Dec. 1, 2018: SEC Championship

After subbing in for Hurts in the National Championship, Tagovailoa won Alabama's quarterback battle over the two-year starter during the offseason. Tagovailoa was eventually named the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy after leading the SEC in passing yards (3,966), passing touchdowns (43) and completion percentage (69 percent).

But in the SEC Championship against Georgia, he suffered a high-ankle sprain and was forced to leave the game midway through the fourth quarter, down 28-21. Hurts subbed in for Tagovailoa proceeded to throw for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes remaining and then ran in for the game-winning score with just over a minute to go. It was one of the most emotional moments in the Saban era and defined Hurts' legacy at Alabama.

Alabama reached the National Championship a couple of weeks later, but lost to Clemson 44-16. Tagovailoa was the Crimson Tide's starter during the 2019 season, while Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. Like Tagovailoa in 2017, Hurts was the Heisman Trophy runner-up during his senior year with the Sooners.

Oct. 26, 2025: Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season

Tagovailoa's most recent game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium was this past NFL season. Miami came into the game with a 1-6 record and desperately needed a spark to keep its playoff hopes even somewhat alive.

Tagovailoa answered the call, as the Dolphins won 34-10. He finished the game completing 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 205 yards and four touchdowns. The four touchdown passes tied for Tagovailoa's second-most in his NFL career.

The Dolphins eventually missed the playoffs, but Tagovailoa helped lead Miami to an additional four wins in the final six games.

