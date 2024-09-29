Notebook: Fourth-Down Failures almost Costly for Alabama in Close Win over Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama could not have asked for a better start to the game. The No. 4 Crimson Tide was up 30-7 at halftime, yet needed a 75-yard play late in the fourth quarter to pull off the win over No. 2 Georgia, 41-34.
How does that happen?
Well, it doesn’t help that Georgia was 5 of 5 on fourth-down conversions in the second half, including three on one drive that led to Georgia controlling most of the third quarter.
“They did a nice job converting on fourth down," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I think that was the story in the second half. If we stop them on a couple of those than maybe the game looks a little different.”
It also didn’t help that Alabama had just 115 yards of second-half offense until Ryan Williams’ game-saving touchdown near the two-minute mark.
Nothing about the second half resembled the Crimson Tide’s first-half effort.
“You know when you face a good football team, there is going to be a strong push,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said.
In the first quarter, Alabama outgained Georgia 198-27 and led 21-0 with three straight scoring drives. Jalen Milroe was a perfect 8 of 8 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for a score.
Milroe didn’t have his first incompletion until under four minutes of the second quarter. He was 11-11 for 149 yards before that.
“In the first half we did what we wanted to and they could not stop us,” Alabama tight end CJ Dippre said. “The end of the game is not what we wanted. It shows that when we are doing what we’re doing (in the first half) I don’t think anybody can stop us.”
Dramatic final minutes
Alabama got a safety with just under two minutes left in the first half to go ahead 30-7.
On Alabama’s ensuing drive, coach Kalen DeBoer went off on the officials following a non-call for pass interference with under a minute to play.
Receiver Germie Bernard was clearly interfered with by Daniel Harris but no flag was thrown. Alabama was forced to punt.
On the final play of the half, Georgia’s Arian Smith was tackled by Domani Jackson and Quandarrius Robinson. Jackson and some Georgia players on the sideline had a slight scuffle and both teams had to be separated before the players exited the field.
An unsportsmanlike conduct call went against Alabama’s Miles McVay. The penalty was assessed at the start of the second half.
“I made a tackle and they wanted to swarm around me,” Jackson said. “All my boys came over, as they should do—they weren’t going to let that slide.”
Gameday likes Bama
The Crimson Tide made its 59th appearance overall (37-21) on ESPN’s College GameDay. Alabama is tied with Ohio State for the most appearances (59) on GameDay by any one program in the show’s history. The Crimson Tide’s 38 wins stand as the second-most when appearing on the show, trailing only the 40 victories by the Buckeyes.
Dogs allowed
Georgia weren't the only dogs on the field Saturday. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit brought his dog Ben to Tuscaloosa and the golden retriever spent a few minutes at midfield during pregame.
Ben laid down and calmly accepted pets from Alabama and Georgia staff members. He was a good boy.
Tidebits
Kickoff weather was 71 degrees and partly cloudy...Georgia was 3 of 15 on third down while Alabama was 3 of 11...Former Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron was in attendance...Early in the third quarter, musicians Hank Williams Jr. and Kid Rock were introduced to the crowd from the sidelines to a raucous round of applause...Members of the 1964 national championship team were honored before the game. Honorary captains off the 1964 team were Gaylon McCollough (1962-65), Jackie Sherrill (1962-65)...Officials for Saturday: Daniel Gautreaux (refferee), Russ Pulley (umpire), Jake Weatherford (head life judge), Jeremiah Harris (line judge), Jay Brown (field judge), Brandon Spencer (side judge), David Ross (back judge), Andy Faust (center judge).