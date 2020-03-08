2020 Alabama Spring Football Roster

The University of Alabama football program will hold its first spring practice on Friday afternoon, right around the time the rest of the school goes on spring break.

It'll be the first of 15 on-field workouts, including the A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18.

Some items of note:

• The roster does not include cornerback Scooby Carter, who recently entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal for a second time. He is still listed on Alabama's online roster, but is not expected to return.

• Recent transfers include running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State). Defensive back Nigel Knott has announced his intention to transfer.

• Alabama has 13 early enrollees. Their jerseys numbers will be added when available.

• David Ballou has the title of Director of Sports Performance, with Dr. Matt Rhea the Director of Sports Science. No one is listed as the football strength and conditioning coach. However, the staff as of now is:

Terry Jones, Assistant Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

Josh Hampton, Assistant Director, Sports Performance

Josh Chapman, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Tyler Owens, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Aaron Brosz, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

2020 Crimson Tide Roster

Roster as of Jan. 16, 2020. Will be updated whenever necessary.

No. Name, Pos. Ht., Wt., Year, Hometown

1 Ben Davis, LB, 6-4, 243, RSr., Gordo, Ala.

2 Keilan Robinson, RB, 5-9, 184, So., Washington, D.C.

2 Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 203, Jr.., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3 Daniel Wright, DB, 6-1, 190, RJr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 Christopher Allen, LB, 6-4, 250, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

5 Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, 5-11, 208, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

6 DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr., Amite, La.

7 Braxton Barker, QB, 6-1, 202, RSo., Birmingham, Ala.

8 Christian Harris, LB, 6-2, 244, So., Baton Rouge, La.

8 John Metchie, WR, 6-0, 195, So., Hightstown, N.J.

9 Jordan Battle DB 6-1, 201, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 Xavier Williams, WR, 6-1, 195, RSo., Hollywood, Fla.

10 Mac Jones, QB, 6-2, 205, RJr., Jacksonville, Fla.

12 Skyler Delong, P, 6-4, 188, Jr., Fort Mill, S.C.

12 Chadarius Townsend, WR 6-0, 194, RJr., Tanner, Ala.

14 Tyrell Shavers, WR, 6-6, 205, RJr., Lewisville, Texas

14 Brandon Turnage DB 6-1 185, RFr., Oxford, Miss.

15 Paul Tyson, QB, 6-5 220, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

16 Jayden George, QB, 6-3, 192, So., Indianapolis, Ind.

16 Will Reichard, PK, 6-1 180, So., Hoover, Ala.

17 Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-10, 182, Jr., Bellaire, Texas

18 Slade Bolden, WR, 5-11, 191, RSo., West Monroe, La.

19 Jahleel Billingsley TE, 6-4 228, So., Chicago, Ill.

19 Stone Hollenbach, QB, 603, 208, So., Catawissa, Pa.

20 Cooper Bishop, RB, 6-0, 195, So., Vestavia Hills, Ala.

20 Ale Kaho, LB, 6-1, 228, Jr., Reno, Nev.

20 DJ Douglas, DB, 6-0, 202, So., Montgomery, Ala.

22 Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-1, 182, So., Mobile, Ala.

22 Najee Harris, RB, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, Calif.

23 Jarez Parks, LB, 6-4, 239, RSo., Fellsmere, Fla.

24 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 6-1, 226, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

25 Eddie Smith, DB, 6-0, 196, Jr., Slidell, La.

26 Marcus Banks, DB, 6-0, 170, So., Houston, Texas

26 Trey Sanders, RB, 6-0, 214, RFr., Port Saint Joe, Fla.

27 Joshua Robinson, DB, 5-9, 180, Sr., Hoover, Ala.

27 Jerome Ford, RB, 5-11, 212, RSo., Seffner, Fla.

28 Josh Jobe, DB, 6-1, 189, Jr., Miami, Fla.

29 DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 6-1, 213, So., Hyattsville, Md.

30 King Mwikuta, LB, 6-5, 243, So., West Point, Ga.

32 Dylan Moses, LB, 6-3, 235, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.

35 Shane Lee, LB, 6-0, 246, So., Baltimore, Md.

36 Markail Benton, LB, 6-2, 235, RJr., Phenix City, Ala.

37 Jalen Edwards, DB, 6-0, 177, So., Columbus, Miss.

38 Sean Kelly, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cary, N.C.

40 Giles Amos, TE, 6-4, 245, RSr., Perry, Ga.

40 Joshua McMillon, LB, 6-3, 237, GR, Memphis, Tenn.

41 Carson Ware, DB, 6-1, 190, So, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

42 Jaylen Moody, LB, 6-2, 226, Jr., Conway, SC

42 Sam Reed, WR, 6-1, 165, So., Mountain Brook, Ala.

44 Kevin Harris II, LB, 6-4, 222, RFr., Loganville, Ga.

45 Thomas Fletcher, LS, 6-2, 220, Sr., Georgetown, Texas

46 Melvin Billingsley, TE, 6-3, 230, Jr., Opelika, Ala.

47 Byron Young, DL, 6-3, 295, So., Laurel, Miss.

48 Phidarian Mathis, DL, 6-4, 312, RJr., Monroe, La.

50 Gabe Pugh, LS, 6-5, 273, So., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

51 Wes Baumhower, LB, 6-0, 220, RSo., Fairhope, Ala.

51 Tanner Bowles, OL, 6-5, 280, RFr., Glasgow, Ky.

52 Braylen Ingraham, DL, 6-4, 291, RFr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

52 Preston Malone, LB, 5-11, 222, Sr., Northport, Ala.

53 Mathew Barnhill, LB, 6-1, 209, So., Woodway, Texas

54 Julian Lowenstein, LB, 6-0, 201, So., Sarasota, Fla.

55 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 6-3, 327, RSo., Indianapolis, Ind.

57 Joe Donald, LB, 6-3, 216, RSr., Mountain Brook, Ala.

58 Christian Barmore, DL, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia, Penn.

59 Jake Hall, LS, 6-3, 207, So., Saraland, Ala.

61 Nathan Jones, SN, 5-10, 176, So., Chandler, Ariz.

62 Jackson Roby, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr., Huntsville, Ala.

64 Rowdy Garza, OL, 6-4, 312, So., Trussville, Ala.

65 Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 338, RSr., Decatur, Ala.

69 Landon Dickerson, OL, 6-6, 308, RSr., Hickory, N.C.

70 Alex Leatherwood, OL, 6-6, 310, Sr., Pensacola, Fla.

71 Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 6-3, 292, So., Baltimore, Md.

72 Pierce Quick, OL, 6-5, 291, RFr., Trussville, Ala.

73 Evan Neal, OL, 6-7, 360, So., Okeechobee, Fla.

75 Tommy Brown, OL, 6-7, 317, RSo., Santa Ana., Calif.

78 Amari Kight, OL, 6-7, 302, RFr., Alabaster, Ala.

80 Michael Parker, TE, 6-6, 216, So., Huntsville, Ala.

81 Cameron Latu, TE, 6-5, 247, RSo., Salt Lake City, Utah

82 Richard Hunt, TE, 6-7, 235, So., Memphis, Tenn.

84 Joshua Lanier, WR, 5-11, 160, RSr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

84/79 Chris Owens, OL, 6-3, 315, RSr., Arlington, Texas

85 Drew Kobayashi, WR, 6-2, 200, RSr., Honolulu, Hawaii

85/60 Kendall Randolph, OL, 6-4, 296, RJr., Madison, Ala.

86 Quindarius Watkins, DL, 6-4, 230, Sr., Fort Stewart, Ga.

87 Miller Forristall, TE, 6-5, 242, RSr.., Cartersville, Ga.

88 Major Tennison, TE, 6-5, 248, RJr., Flint, Texas

89 Grant Krieger, WR, 6-2, 192, So., Pittsburgh, Pa.

89 LaBryan Ray, DL, 6-5, 292, RJr., Madison, Ala.

90 Stephon Wynn Jr., DL, 6-4, 311, RSo., Anderson, S.C.

92 Justin Ebiogbe, DL, 6-5, 294, So., Forest Park, Ga.

93 Landon Bothwell, DL, 5-11, 220, RSo., Oneonta, Ala.

94 Tripp Slyman, K/P, 6-1, 180, RSo., Huntsville, Ala.

94 DJ Dale, DL, 6-3, 308, So., Pinson, Ala.

95 Jack Martin, P, 6-0, 206, So., Mobile, Ala.

95 Ishmael Sopsher, DL, 6-4, 334, RFr., Amite, La.

97 Joseph Bulovas, K, 6-0, 203, RJr., Mandeville, La.

98 Will Courtney, DL, 6-0, 257, So., Mobile, Ala.

99 Ty Perine, P, 6-1, 190, So., Prattville, Ala.

No Numbers Assigned Yet ...

(... at least not officially. Bryce Young announced he'll be wearing No. 9)

Will Anderson, DL, 6-4, 230, Fr., Hampton, Ga.

Chris Braswell, DE, 6-3, 220, Fr., Baltimore, Md.

Jackson Bratton, LB, 6-3, 233, Fr., Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Traeshon Holden, WR, 6-3, 196, Fr., Harbor City, Calf.

Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR, 6-0, 190, Fr., Hallandale, Fla.

Demouy Kennedy, LB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Theodore, Ala.

Jase McClellan, RB, 5-11, 200, Fr., Aledo, Texas

Seth McLaughlin, OL, 6-4, 287, Fr., Buford, Ga.

Jahquez Robinson, DB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.

Drew Sanders, LB, 6-5, 230, Fr., Denton, Texas

Ronald Williams, DB, 6-2, 188, Jr., Ferriday, La.

Roydell Williams, RB, 5-10, 207, Fr., Hueytown, Ala.

Bryce Young, QB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Santa Ana, Calif.

2020 Crimson Tide Coaches

Nick Saban, head coach

Brian Baker, defensive line

Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator/tight ends

Kyle Flood, offensive line

Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/interior linebackers

Charles Huff, associate head coach/running backs

Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties

Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Karl Scott, cornerbacks

Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers

Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers

Also

Ellis Ponder, Football Chief Operating Officer

David Ballou, director of sports performance

Dr. Matt Rhea, director of sports science

This roster will be updated as necessary