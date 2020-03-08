2020 Alabama Spring Football Roster
Christopher Walsh
The University of Alabama football program will hold its first spring practice on Friday afternoon, right around the time the rest of the school goes on spring break.
It'll be the first of 15 on-field workouts, including the A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18.
Some items of note:
• The roster does not include cornerback Scooby Carter, who recently entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal for a second time. He is still listed on Alabama's online roster, but is not expected to return.
• Recent transfers include running back Jerome Ford (Cincinnati) and offensive lineman Scott Lashley (Mississippi State). Defensive back Nigel Knott has announced his intention to transfer.
• Alabama has 13 early enrollees. Their jerseys numbers will be added when available.
• David Ballou has the title of Director of Sports Performance, with Dr. Matt Rhea the Director of Sports Science. No one is listed as the football strength and conditioning coach. However, the staff as of now is:
Terry Jones, Assistant Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
Josh Hampton, Assistant Director, Sports Performance
Josh Chapman, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
Tyler Owens, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
Aaron Brosz, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
2020 Crimson Tide Roster
Roster as of Jan. 16, 2020. Will be updated whenever necessary.
No. Name, Pos. Ht., Wt., Year, Hometown
1 Ben Davis, LB, 6-4, 243, RSr., Gordo, Ala.
2 Keilan Robinson, RB, 5-9, 184, So., Washington, D.C.
2 Patrick Surtain II, DB, 6-2, 203, Jr.., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
3 Daniel Wright, DB, 6-1, 190, RJr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4 Christopher Allen, LB, 6-4, 250, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.
5 Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, 5-11, 208, So., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
6 DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr., Amite, La.
7 Braxton Barker, QB, 6-1, 202, RSo., Birmingham, Ala.
8 Christian Harris, LB, 6-2, 244, So., Baton Rouge, La.
8 John Metchie, WR, 6-0, 195, So., Hightstown, N.J.
9 Jordan Battle DB 6-1, 201, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9 Xavier Williams, WR, 6-1, 195, RSo., Hollywood, Fla.
10 Mac Jones, QB, 6-2, 205, RJr., Jacksonville, Fla.
12 Skyler Delong, P, 6-4, 188, Jr., Fort Mill, S.C.
12 Chadarius Townsend, WR 6-0, 194, RJr., Tanner, Ala.
14 Tyrell Shavers, WR, 6-6, 205, RJr., Lewisville, Texas
14 Brandon Turnage DB 6-1 185, RFr., Oxford, Miss.
15 Paul Tyson, QB, 6-5 220, RFr., Trussville, Ala.
16 Jayden George, QB, 6-3, 192, So., Indianapolis, Ind.
16 Will Reichard, PK, 6-1 180, So., Hoover, Ala.
17 Jaylen Waddle, WR, 5-10, 182, Jr., Bellaire, Texas
18 Slade Bolden, WR, 5-11, 191, RSo., West Monroe, La.
19 Jahleel Billingsley TE, 6-4 228, So., Chicago, Ill.
19 Stone Hollenbach, QB, 603, 208, So., Catawissa, Pa.
20 Cooper Bishop, RB, 6-0, 195, So., Vestavia Hills, Ala.
20 Ale Kaho, LB, 6-1, 228, Jr., Reno, Nev.
20 DJ Douglas, DB, 6-0, 202, So., Montgomery, Ala.
22 Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-1, 182, So., Mobile, Ala.
22 Najee Harris, RB, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, Calif.
23 Jarez Parks, LB, 6-4, 239, RSo., Fellsmere, Fla.
24 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 6-1, 226, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
25 Eddie Smith, DB, 6-0, 196, Jr., Slidell, La.
26 Marcus Banks, DB, 6-0, 170, So., Houston, Texas
26 Trey Sanders, RB, 6-0, 214, RFr., Port Saint Joe, Fla.
27 Joshua Robinson, DB, 5-9, 180, Sr., Hoover, Ala.
27 Jerome Ford, RB, 5-11, 212, RSo., Seffner, Fla.
28 Josh Jobe, DB, 6-1, 189, Jr., Miami, Fla.
29 DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 6-1, 213, So., Hyattsville, Md.
30 King Mwikuta, LB, 6-5, 243, So., West Point, Ga.
32 Dylan Moses, LB, 6-3, 235, RJr., Baton Rouge, La.
35 Shane Lee, LB, 6-0, 246, So., Baltimore, Md.
36 Markail Benton, LB, 6-2, 235, RJr., Phenix City, Ala.
37 Jalen Edwards, DB, 6-0, 177, So., Columbus, Miss.
38 Sean Kelly, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cary, N.C.
40 Giles Amos, TE, 6-4, 245, RSr., Perry, Ga.
40 Joshua McMillon, LB, 6-3, 237, GR, Memphis, Tenn.
41 Carson Ware, DB, 6-1, 190, So, Muscle Shoals, Ala.
42 Jaylen Moody, LB, 6-2, 226, Jr., Conway, SC
42 Sam Reed, WR, 6-1, 165, So., Mountain Brook, Ala.
44 Kevin Harris II, LB, 6-4, 222, RFr., Loganville, Ga.
45 Thomas Fletcher, LS, 6-2, 220, Sr., Georgetown, Texas
46 Melvin Billingsley, TE, 6-3, 230, Jr., Opelika, Ala.
47 Byron Young, DL, 6-3, 295, So., Laurel, Miss.
48 Phidarian Mathis, DL, 6-4, 312, RJr., Monroe, La.
50 Gabe Pugh, LS, 6-5, 273, So., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
51 Wes Baumhower, LB, 6-0, 220, RSo., Fairhope, Ala.
51 Tanner Bowles, OL, 6-5, 280, RFr., Glasgow, Ky.
52 Braylen Ingraham, DL, 6-4, 291, RFr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
52 Preston Malone, LB, 5-11, 222, Sr., Northport, Ala.
53 Mathew Barnhill, LB, 6-1, 209, So., Woodway, Texas
54 Julian Lowenstein, LB, 6-0, 201, So., Sarasota, Fla.
55 Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, 6-3, 327, RSo., Indianapolis, Ind.
57 Joe Donald, LB, 6-3, 216, RSr., Mountain Brook, Ala.
58 Christian Barmore, DL, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia, Penn.
59 Jake Hall, LS, 6-3, 207, So., Saraland, Ala.
61 Nathan Jones, SN, 5-10, 176, So., Chandler, Ariz.
62 Jackson Roby, OL, 6-5, 285, Jr., Huntsville, Ala.
64 Rowdy Garza, OL, 6-4, 312, So., Trussville, Ala.
65 Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 338, RSr., Decatur, Ala.
69 Landon Dickerson, OL, 6-6, 308, RSr., Hickory, N.C.
70 Alex Leatherwood, OL, 6-6, 310, Sr., Pensacola, Fla.
71 Darrian Dalcourt, OL, 6-3, 292, So., Baltimore, Md.
72 Pierce Quick, OL, 6-5, 291, RFr., Trussville, Ala.
73 Evan Neal, OL, 6-7, 360, So., Okeechobee, Fla.
75 Tommy Brown, OL, 6-7, 317, RSo., Santa Ana., Calif.
78 Amari Kight, OL, 6-7, 302, RFr., Alabaster, Ala.
80 Michael Parker, TE, 6-6, 216, So., Huntsville, Ala.
81 Cameron Latu, TE, 6-5, 247, RSo., Salt Lake City, Utah
82 Richard Hunt, TE, 6-7, 235, So., Memphis, Tenn.
84 Joshua Lanier, WR, 5-11, 160, RSr., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
84/79 Chris Owens, OL, 6-3, 315, RSr., Arlington, Texas
85 Drew Kobayashi, WR, 6-2, 200, RSr., Honolulu, Hawaii
85/60 Kendall Randolph, OL, 6-4, 296, RJr., Madison, Ala.
86 Quindarius Watkins, DL, 6-4, 230, Sr., Fort Stewart, Ga.
87 Miller Forristall, TE, 6-5, 242, RSr.., Cartersville, Ga.
88 Major Tennison, TE, 6-5, 248, RJr., Flint, Texas
89 Grant Krieger, WR, 6-2, 192, So., Pittsburgh, Pa.
89 LaBryan Ray, DL, 6-5, 292, RJr., Madison, Ala.
90 Stephon Wynn Jr., DL, 6-4, 311, RSo., Anderson, S.C.
92 Justin Ebiogbe, DL, 6-5, 294, So., Forest Park, Ga.
93 Landon Bothwell, DL, 5-11, 220, RSo., Oneonta, Ala.
94 Tripp Slyman, K/P, 6-1, 180, RSo., Huntsville, Ala.
94 DJ Dale, DL, 6-3, 308, So., Pinson, Ala.
95 Jack Martin, P, 6-0, 206, So., Mobile, Ala.
95 Ishmael Sopsher, DL, 6-4, 334, RFr., Amite, La.
97 Joseph Bulovas, K, 6-0, 203, RJr., Mandeville, La.
98 Will Courtney, DL, 6-0, 257, So., Mobile, Ala.
99 Ty Perine, P, 6-1, 190, So., Prattville, Ala.
No Numbers Assigned Yet ...
(... at least not officially. Bryce Young announced he'll be wearing No. 9)
Will Anderson, DL, 6-4, 230, Fr., Hampton, Ga.
Chris Braswell, DE, 6-3, 220, Fr., Baltimore, Md.
Jackson Bratton, LB, 6-3, 233, Fr., Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Traeshon Holden, WR, 6-3, 196, Fr., Harbor City, Calf.
Thaiu Jones-Bell, WR, 6-0, 190, Fr., Hallandale, Fla.
Demouy Kennedy, LB, 6-3, 215, Fr., Theodore, Ala.
Jase McClellan, RB, 5-11, 200, Fr., Aledo, Texas
Seth McLaughlin, OL, 6-4, 287, Fr., Buford, Ga.
Jahquez Robinson, DB, 6-2, 185, Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.
Drew Sanders, LB, 6-5, 230, Fr., Denton, Texas
Ronald Williams, DB, 6-2, 188, Jr., Ferriday, La.
Roydell Williams, RB, 5-10, 207, Fr., Hueytown, Ala.
Bryce Young, QB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Santa Ana, Calif.
2020 Crimson Tide Coaches
Nick Saban, head coach
Brian Baker, defensive line
Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator/tight ends
Kyle Flood, offensive line
Pete Golding, defensive coordinator/interior linebackers
Charles Huff, associate head coach/running backs
Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties
Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Karl Scott, cornerbacks
Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers
Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers
Also
Ellis Ponder, Football Chief Operating Officer
David Ballou, director of sports performance
Dr. Matt Rhea, director of sports science
This roster will be updated as necessary