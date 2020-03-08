Projecting Alabama's Spring Depth Chart ... err, Administrative Groupings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Yes, we know, we know ...

The University of Alabama football team doesn't have a depth chart until the season starts, at least that's the company line under Nick Saban.

It helps keep everyone focussed, along with the promise of the best players always have a chance to rise to the top.

But that doesn't mean we can't tae a stab at how the Crimson Tide might line up this spring.

For the initial practices, our guess-estimates are heavily influenced by where players were lined up for Citrus Bowl practices. So you won't see many early-enrollees listed until we at least get a look at them with their position groups.

Non-early enrollees are not considered because they’re still months away from arriving on campus.

One spot to especially watch during the first couple of practices is center. Senior Landon Dickerson started last season, but is an obvious option at guard should someone be ready to take over in the middle.

Another is star, the extra defensive back over the slot when the defense needs extra help in the secondary.

This listing will change as necessary throughout the spring, but every team has to have a starting point.

Alabama Early Projected Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB Mac Jones (10), Taulia Tagovailoa (5), Bryce Young (9)/Paul Tyson (15)

RB Najee Harris (22), Brian Robinson Jr. (24), Trey Sanders (26)

WR Z John Metchie (3), Xavier Williams (9), Thaiu Jones-Bell

WR X DeVonta Smith (6), Tyrell Shavers (14), Traeshon Holden

WR H Jaylen Waddle (17), Slade Bolden (18), Chadarius Townsend (12)

TE Miller Forristall (87), Major Tennison (88), Jahleel Billingsley (19)

LT Alex Leatherwood (70), Tommy Brown (75)/Amari Kight (78)

LG Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55)/Landon Dickerson (69), Pierce Quick (72)

C Landon Dickerson (60), Chris Owens (79)/Darren Dalcourt (71)

RG Deonte Brown (65), Kendall Randolph (60), Tanner Bowles (51)

RT Evan Neal (73), Amari Kight (78)/Tommy Brown (75)

DEFENSE

DE Byron Young (47)/Christian Barmore (58), Phidarian Mathis (48)

DT DJ Dale (94), Phidarian Mathis (48), Stephon Wynn Jr. (90)

DE LaBryan Ray (89), Justin Eboigbe (92), Braylen Ingraham (52)

SLB Chris Allen (4), Jarez Parks (23), Drew Sanders

MLB Dylan Moses (7), Shane Lee (35), Markail Benton (36)

WLB Joshua McMillon (40), Christian Harris (8), Jaylen Moody (42)/Ale Kajo (10)

JLB King Mwiikuta (30)/Ben Davis (1), Kevin Harris II (44)

CB Patrick Surtain II (2), Ronald Williams, Marcus Banks (26)

CB Josh Jobe (28), Jalyn Armour-Davis (22), Brandon Turnage (14)

FS Jordan Battle (6); Eddie Smith (25)

SS Daniel Wright (3), DeMarcco Hellams (29)

Star Patrick Surtain II, Jalyn Armour-Davis (22)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Skyler DeLong (10)/Will Reichard (16)/Ty Perine (99)

FG/KO Will Reichard (16), Joseph Bulovas (97)

Holder Mac Jones (10)

LS Thomas Fletcher (45)

PR Jaylen Waddle (17)

KR Jaylen Waddle (17)/Brian Robinson Jr. (24)