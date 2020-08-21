The Complete 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster Breakdown

So you think you know just about everything there is to know about the 2020 Alabama football team?

We'll see.

Welcome to the most complete roster breakdown you'll find regarding the 2020 Crimson Tide. Not only are all the players on the official roster list alphabetically and by jersey number, but by class, hometown, hight, weight and home state (or country in the case of one player).

Note: To fully use the database and see the different categories, go to the bottom of the box until reaching: "Name # Position Class Hometown HT WT Home state." Hit the icon for whatever you want to see and the screen with switch to that listing.

With that, some players of note:

• Although there are numerous players taking master's-level classes, the only one listed as a graduate student is linebacker Joshua McMillon. He missed last season with a knee injury.

• In terms of home towns, the 2020 team comes from everywhere between Alabaster, Ala. (Amari Kight) and Woodway, Texas (Matthew Barnhill).

• One players went international before landing in Tuscaloosa, as sophomore wide receiver John Metchie III lists Brampton, Canada as his home town.

• The player who travels the furthest to go home is wide receiver Drew Kobayashi, who hails from Honolulu, Hawaii. The players who has the shortest trip is running back Brian Robinson Jr., who grow up in Alabama's back yard. Walk-ons Gabe Pugh and Joshua Lanier also grew up in Tuscaloosa.

• Outside of Alabama, there are more players from Florida on the roster than any other state. The Crimson Tide features 17 players from the Sunshine State.

• The state in third is Louisiana with 11 players, with Florida and Texas tied with 10.

• Alabama has players from 21 different states plus the District of Columbia. The list includes Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Utah.

• There's a four-way tie for tallest player on the team at 6-7, between offensive linemen Evan Neal, Tommy Brown, Kight and tight end Richard Hunt.

• The shortest player on the roster is 5-7 receiver A.J. Gates. The shortest scholarship player is running back Keilan Robinson (5-9).

• The six lightest players on the roster are wide receivers, including starter DeVonta Smith at 175.

• The heaviest player is Neal at 360 pounds.

• There are 21 players weighing 300 pounds or more, all linemen. The heaviest scholarship non-lineman is tight end Major Tennison at 252 pounds, with linebackers Ben Davis and Christopher Allen and tight end Cameron Latu all at 250.