Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Depth Chart After First Fall Scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.  The first scrimmage is always an important benchmark for the Alabama football team as it gives coaches a good indication of the team's development a couple of weeks into fall camp.

This year is a little different in that Alabama has yet to go through the heart of camp, and is still more than three weeks away from the start of the regular season. But it's still an important barometer.  

"I think everybody has to self-assess; that’s what a competitive situation gives everybody an opportunity to do," Nick Saban said. "Sort of self-assess: Where am I? Am I in good enough physical condition to be able to sustain my effort, my mental and physical toughness, stay focused on doing my job. Have the mental toughness not to say, ‘Oh man, it’s really hot today and I can’t think about what I’m supposed to do.’ So all of this is a great opportunity, I think, for people to self-assess on where they are and tell themselves the truth about where they are.

"I think for us as coaches, we have to tell them the truth about where they are. I think that comes to each individual in terms of their physical development at their position and what they have to do to play winning football, and what we need to improve on as a team."

Saban won't release an official depth chart until the Monday before the season opener — Sept. 21, with the Crimson Tide set to visit Missouri on Sept. 26  but here's our guess to where players are currently lining up.

We want to emphasize that this is NOT an official depth chart, and there's a significant amount of guesswork as things are pieced together.

Offense

QB Mac Jones (10), Bryce Young (9), Paul Tyson (15)

RB Najee Harris (22), Brian Robinson Jr. (4), Trey Sanders (26)

WR Z John Metchie (3), Javon Baker (5), Thaiu Jones-Bell (14)

WR X DeVonta Smith (6), Xavier Williams (3), Traeshon Holden (11)

WR H Jaylen Waddle (17), Slade Bolden (18)

TE Miller Forristall (87), Carl Tucker (86), Major Tennison (88)/Jahleel Billingsley (46)

LT Alex Leatherwood (70), Tommy Brown (75)

LG Deonte Brown (65), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) 

C Chris Owens (79)/Darren Dalcourt (71), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55)

RG Landon Dickerson (60), Pierce Quick (72), Javion Cohen (57)

RT Evan Neal (73), Kendall Randolph (60)

Defense

DE Christian Barmore (58), Byron Young (47), Ishmael Sopsher (95)

DT DJ Dale (94), Phidarian Mathis (48), Stephon Wynn Jr. (90)

DE LaBryan Ray (89), Justin Eboigbe (92), Braylen Ingraham (52)

SLB Chris Allen (4), Will Anderson (31); Kevin Harris II (44), 

MLB Dylan Moses (7), Shane Lee (35), Jaylen Moody (42)

WLB Christian Harris (8)/Joshua McMillon (40), Ale Kajo (10)

JLB Ben Davis (1),  Drew Sanders (16)/King Mwiikuta (30)

CB Patrick Surtain II (2),  Marcus Banks (26)

CB Josh Jobe (28), Jalyn Armour-Davis (5), Ronald Williams Jr. (22)

FS Jordan Battle (6); Eddie Smith (15), Brian Branch (14)

SS Daniel Wright (3), DeMarcco Hellams (29), Malachi Moore (13)

Star Brian Branch (14), Malachi Moore (13)

Special Teams

P Ty Perine (99), Will Reichard (16)

FG/KO Will Reichard (16), Joseph Bulovas (97)

Holder Mac Jones (10)

LS Thomas Fletcher (45)

PR Jaylen Waddle (17)

KR Jaylen Waddle (17)/Brian Robinson Jr. (4)

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

This team is lookin' good.

BamaDave17
BamaDave17

There is so much depth on this team, especially the defensive front 7. Will Anderson is up there as well at Jack linebacker.

