2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to player eligibility, there's going to be ton of confusion coming out of the 2020 season.

Normally, the NCAA limit is 85 scholarship players on the active roster at any point, and schools can sign only 25 players during each recruiting cycle.

But this has been anything but a normal year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and numerous conferences electing not to play this fall.

One consequence was that the NCAA decided that the 2020 season would not count against a player’s eligibility, regardless of if he played or not.

In theory, not only does the 85-man limit get throw out for the immediate future, but teams could have 100-plus scholarship players on the roster.

That's assuming the school can afford to do so.

A lot of things still have to be worked out.

Usually, Alabama's roster remains pretty fluid, and Nick Saban doesn’t disclose scholarship information so it's impossible to know who might not be playing under scholarship.

By our count, the Crimson Tide had 81 players on the roster heading into the spring, which was canceled. There was some coming and going over the summer, including new enrollees and a graduate transfer arriving.

Here’s a look at each position group heading into the 2020 season, and the year each player arrived.

e – early enrollee

s – summer arrival

p- recruited at another position.

c - granted extra year of eligibility

* consensus top-32 player in his recruiting class

Last updated Sept. 7, 2020

Crimson Tide Offense

Quarterbacks (3)

Bryce Young, 2020* (e)

Paul Tyson, 2019

Mac Jones, 2017

Running backs (7)

Najee Harris, 2017*

Trey Sanders, 2019*

Jase McClellan, 2020 (e)

Roydell Williams, 2020 (e)

Brian Robinson Jr., 2017

Kellen Robinson, 2019

Kyle Edwards, 2020 (s)

Wide receivers (8)

Jaylen Waddle, 2018

Devonta Smith, 2017

Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020 (e)

Xavier Williams, 2018

Traeshon Holden, 2020 (e)

Javon Baker, 2020 (s)

John Metchie III, 2019

Slade Bolden, 2018 (p)

Tight ends (7)

Cameron Latu 2018 (p)

Major Tennison, 2017

Jahleel Billingsley, 2019

Miller Forristall, 2016

Michael Parker, 2018

Caden Clark, 2020 (s)

Carl Tucker, 2015 (s, transfer)

Offensive line (15)

Alex Leatherwood, 2017*

Evan Neal, 2019*

Landon Dickeron, 2016

Pierce Quick, 2019

Amari Kight, 2019

Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018

Tommy Brown, 2018

Deonte Brown, 2016

Darrian Dalcourt 2019

Chris Owens, 2016

Kendall Randolph, 2017

Tanner Bowles, 2019

Javion Cohen, 2020 (s)

Damieon George, 2020 (s)

Seth McLaughlin, 2020 (e)

Crimson Tide Defense

Defensive line (12)

LaBryan Ray, 2017*

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019

Tim Smith, (s)

Justin Eboigne, 2019

Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018

Byron Young, 2019

Phidarian Mathis, 2017

Braylen Ingraham, 2019

Christian Barmore, 2018

Jah-Marien Latham, (s)

DJ Dale, 2019

Jamil Burroughs, 2020 (s)

Linebackers (17)

Ben Davis, 2016*

Dylan Moses, 2017*

Chris Braswell, 2020*

Drew Sanders, 2020* (e)

Demouy Kennedy, 2020 (e)

Quandarrius Robinson, 2020 (s)

Shane Lee, 2019

Will Anderson, 2020 (e)

Jarez Parks, 2017

Christopher Allen, 2017

Christian Harris, 2019

Kevin Harris, 2019

Ale Kaho, 2018

King Mwikuta, 2019

Jackson Bratton, 2020 (e)

Joshua McMillon, 2015 (c)

Jaylen Moody, 2018

Secondary (14)

Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018*

Jordan Battle, 2019

Brian Branch, 2020 (s)

DeMarcco Hellams 2019

Brandon Turnage 2019

Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018

Josh Jobe, 2018

Daniel Wright, 2017

Marcus Banks, 2019

Kristian Story, 2020 (s, p)

Malachi Moore, 2020 (s)

Jahquez Robinson, 2020 (e)

Ronald Williams, 2020 (Juco), (e)

Eddie Smith, 2018

Crimson Tide special teams (4)

Thomas Fletcher, 2017

Skyler DeLong, 2018

Joseph Bulovas, 2017

Will Reichard, 2019

Charlie Scott, 2020 (walk-on)

Total: 87

Offense: 40

Defense: 43

Special teams: 4

Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (12.6 percent of roster)

Consensus 4-star recruits: 60 (69.0 percent of roster)

81.6 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects

The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.