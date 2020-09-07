2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker
Christopher Walsh
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to player eligibility, there's going to be ton of confusion coming out of the 2020 season.
Normally, the NCAA limit is 85 scholarship players on the active roster at any point, and schools can sign only 25 players during each recruiting cycle.
But this has been anything but a normal year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and numerous conferences electing not to play this fall.
One consequence was that the NCAA decided that the 2020 season would not count against a player’s eligibility, regardless of if he played or not.
In theory, not only does the 85-man limit get throw out for the immediate future, but teams could have 100-plus scholarship players on the roster.
That's assuming the school can afford to do so.
A lot of things still have to be worked out.
Usually, Alabama's roster remains pretty fluid, and Nick Saban doesn’t disclose scholarship information so it's impossible to know who might not be playing under scholarship.
By our count, the Crimson Tide had 81 players on the roster heading into the spring, which was canceled. There was some coming and going over the summer, including new enrollees and a graduate transfer arriving.
Here’s a look at each position group heading into the 2020 season, and the year each player arrived.
e – early enrollee
s – summer arrival
p- recruited at another position.
c - granted extra year of eligibility
* consensus top-32 player in his recruiting class
Last updated Sept. 7, 2020
Crimson Tide Offense
Quarterbacks (3)
Bryce Young, 2020* (e)
Paul Tyson, 2019
Mac Jones, 2017
Running backs (7)
Najee Harris, 2017*
Trey Sanders, 2019*
Jase McClellan, 2020 (e)
Roydell Williams, 2020 (e)
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017
Kellen Robinson, 2019
Kyle Edwards, 2020 (s)
Wide receivers (8)
Jaylen Waddle, 2018
Devonta Smith, 2017
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020 (e)
Xavier Williams, 2018
Traeshon Holden, 2020 (e)
Javon Baker, 2020 (s)
John Metchie III, 2019
Slade Bolden, 2018 (p)
Tight ends (7)
Cameron Latu 2018 (p)
Major Tennison, 2017
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019
Miller Forristall, 2016
Michael Parker, 2018
Caden Clark, 2020 (s)
Carl Tucker, 2015 (s, transfer)
Offensive line (15)
Alex Leatherwood, 2017*
Evan Neal, 2019*
Landon Dickeron, 2016
Pierce Quick, 2019
Amari Kight, 2019
Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018
Tommy Brown, 2018
Deonte Brown, 2016
Darrian Dalcourt 2019
Chris Owens, 2016
Kendall Randolph, 2017
Tanner Bowles, 2019
Javion Cohen, 2020 (s)
Damieon George, 2020 (s)
Seth McLaughlin, 2020 (e)
Crimson Tide Defense
Defensive line (12)
LaBryan Ray, 2017*
Ishmael Sopsher, 2019
Tim Smith, (s)
Justin Eboigne, 2019
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018
Byron Young, 2019
Phidarian Mathis, 2017
Braylen Ingraham, 2019
Christian Barmore, 2018
Jah-Marien Latham, (s)
DJ Dale, 2019
Jamil Burroughs, 2020 (s)
Linebackers (17)
Ben Davis, 2016*
Dylan Moses, 2017*
Chris Braswell, 2020*
Drew Sanders, 2020* (e)
Demouy Kennedy, 2020 (e)
Quandarrius Robinson, 2020 (s)
Shane Lee, 2019
Will Anderson, 2020 (e)
Jarez Parks, 2017
Christopher Allen, 2017
Christian Harris, 2019
Kevin Harris, 2019
Ale Kaho, 2018
King Mwikuta, 2019
Jackson Bratton, 2020 (e)
Joshua McMillon, 2015 (c)
Jaylen Moody, 2018
Secondary (14)
Patrick Surtain Jr., 2018*
Jordan Battle, 2019
Brian Branch, 2020 (s)
DeMarcco Hellams 2019
Brandon Turnage 2019
Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018
Josh Jobe, 2018
Daniel Wright, 2017
Marcus Banks, 2019
Kristian Story, 2020 (s, p)
Malachi Moore, 2020 (s)
Jahquez Robinson, 2020 (e)
Ronald Williams, 2020 (Juco), (e)
Eddie Smith, 2018
Crimson Tide special teams (4)
Thomas Fletcher, 2017
Skyler DeLong, 2018
Joseph Bulovas, 2017
Will Reichard, 2019
Charlie Scott, 2020 (walk-on)
Total: 87
Offense: 40
Defense: 43
Special teams: 4
Consensus 5-star recruits: 11 (12.6 percent of roster)
Consensus 4-star recruits: 60 (69.0 percent of roster)
81.6 percent of roster is made up of former consensus 4- or 5-star prospects
The eligibility tracker will be updated as necessary.