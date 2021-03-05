All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

BamaCentral Wins Two Top-10 APSE Awards

BamaCentral takes home two awards during its first appearance in the APSE contest, while Sports Illustrated lands seven honors
Author:
Publish date:

BamaCentral won two top-10 awards in the Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest as this year's winners were announced Thursday morning. 

Tyler Martin won in breaking news for SEC Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament And Suspends Spring Sports Due to COVID-19, and Christopher Walsh in explanatory feature for Alabama's New Sports Science Center is all about the Pursuit of High Performance

The top 10 stories in each group will go through a second round of judging to determine first through 10th place. 

APSE is considered the most prestigious sports journalism organization in the country, with it national contests recognizing outstanding coverage. 

BamaCentral joined last year as APSE used to solely be geared toward newspapers. This was the first time it was able to enter the writing contest.

While BamaCentral competed in the "D" category, as media outlets were separated by circulation/online size, Sports Illustrated had a strong showing in Category A with seven top-10 showings: 

Investigative

Jenny Vrentas: How Much Did the Saints Help the Catholic Church on Its Sex Abuse Crisis? More Than They Admitted

Beat writing

Pat Forde, college sports, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Ross Dellenger, college sports, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Long feature

Michael Rosenberg: In 1989, USC Had a Depth Chart of a Dozen Linebackers. Five Have Died, Each Before Age 50

Projects

Tom Verducci: Letters From 1918 1, 2, 3, 4

Video

Brian Burnsed: The Heartbreak of the Black Belt

Sean Dolan, Alex Hampl, Steve Cannella and Ryan Hunt: A Choice to be Made: The 2020 SI Sportpersons of the Year

APSE awards
The 4-1-1

BamaCentral Wins Two Associated Press Sports Editors Awards

Frank Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 5, 2021

030421_WBB_CopelandAr__SL3975
All Things Bama

Alabama Women’s Basketball Powers Past Missouri in SEC Tournament, 82-74

netcutting2
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: Alabama's First SEC Title Under Nate Oats Won't Be Its Last

Nick Saban, Alabama practice, August 18, 2020
All Things Bama

Who Handles Adversity Better than Nick Saban and Alabama? No One

Jasmine Walker wbb aub vs ala 20210214 SL1_1124 edited
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker a Top Five Finalist for the Katrina McClain Award

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy
All Things Bama

Second-Ranked Alabama Softball Preps for Easton T-town Showdown

030221_MBB_JonesHe_Auburn_RS2850
All Things Bama

No. 8 Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Named Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist