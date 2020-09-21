Crimson Tide Football Official 2020 Depth Chart: Alabama at Missouri

There are few things that one can count upon these days, but one is that when Alabama coach Nick Saban released the Crimson Tide's depth chart of the season opener against Missouri, it came with some disclaimers.

It's never as clearcut as most make it.

For example, consider what coach said before the 2018 opener against Louisville in Orlando:

"Just because you guys look at this depth chart, like 'OK, these guys are starters until something bad happens to them and they can't start anymore. Then the next guy gets a chance to play.' The next guy still has a chance to beat him out. The next guy is still competing. The next guy still wants to play. That kind of competition, I think, helps the other players play better. And helps you play better because you're more challenged.

"The worst thing you can have on your team is not have competition where guys think 'I've got this, I don't have to practice hard, I don't have to work hard, I don't have to prepare very well because I'm going to play no matter what happens.' So everybody is competing every day. We're competing every day to get better and to get everybody better. That's what we're doing. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks, that's why you play the games so that you have the opportunity to compete and see how you respond to competition. Whether you're a starter or not, the next guy up has an opportunity if he's proven that he can go in there and play winning football and get an opportunity if you're not doing your job, not taking ownership and being accountable, and you're prepared to go out there and play well. You owe that to the rest of your teammates. I owe that to every player on the team to play the best players and if a guy hasn't done that, then somebody else should play.

"So I think there's competition whether there's a depth chart or not, or whether we have a slash or not. So I know that's hard when you guys ... You believe the written word. You believe the written word, even though sometimes, I don't know if you can believe the written word that I read. From you."

• Alabama has three freshmen listed as starters, including two on defense: linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Malachi Moore as the star (nickel defensive back). Sam Johnson is listed first at punter

• After working at guard for most of fall camp, Landon Dickerson is back at center, with Emil Ekiyor at right guard.

• Sophomore Justin Eboigbe is a starter at defensive end. Sophomore Christian Barmore had been dealing with a knee injury.

• Alabama has nine freshmen listed on the two-deep depth chart:

Alabama Crimson Tide Week 1 Depth Chart

Offense

QB Mac Jones (10), Bryce Young (9), Paul Tyson (15)

RB Najee Harris (22), Brian Robinson Jr. (4), Trey Sanders (26), Jase McClellan (21), Roydell Williams (23)

WR Z John Metchie (3), Xavier Williams (3), Thaiu Jones-Bell (14)

WR X DeVonta Smith (6), Javon Baker (5), Traeshon Holden (11)

WR H Jaylen Waddle (17), Slade Bolden (18)

TE Miller Forristall (87), Major Tennison (88), Carl Tucker (86), Jahleel Billingsley (46), Cameron Latu (81)

LT Alex Leatherwood (70), Chris Owens (79)

LG Deonte Brown (65), Tommy Brown (75)

C Landon Dickerson (60), Chris Owens (79), Darren Dalcourt (71)

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55), Pierce Quick (72), Amari Kight (78)

RT Evan Neal (73), Kendall Randolph (60), Javion Cohen (57)

Defense

DE Justin Eboigbe (92), Christian Barmore (58), Phidarian Mathis (48)

DT DJ Dale (94), Tim Smith (50),Ishmael Sopsher (95),

DE LaBryan Ray (89), Byron Young (47), Stephon Wynn Jr. (90)

SLB Chris Allen (4), Ben Davis (1), King Mwiikuta (30)

MLB Dylan Moses (7), Jaylen Moody (42), Shane Lee (35)

WLB Christian Harris (8), Joshua McMillon (40), Ale Kajo (10), Demouy Kennedy (37)

JLB Will Anderson (31); Drew Sanders (16)

CB Patrick Surtain II (2), Jalyn Armour-Davis (5)

CB Josh Jobe (28), Marcus Banks (26), Brandon Turnage (7)

SS Jordan Battle (6); Eddie Smith (15)

FS Daniel Wright (3), DeMarcco Hellams (29)

Star Malachi Moore (13), Brian Branch (14)

Special Teams

P Sam Johnon (98), Charlie Scott (85), Ty Perine (99)

FG/KO Will Reichard (16), Joseph Bulovas (97), Chase Allen (82)

Holder Mac Jones (10), Slade Bolden (18)

LS Thomas Fletcher (45)

PR Jaylen Waddle (17), Slade Bolden (18), Patrick Surtain II (2), Xavier Williams (3)

KR Jaylen Waddle (17), DeVonta Smith (6), Brian Robinson Jr. (4), Roydell Williams (23)

