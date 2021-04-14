Alabama Basketball Welcomes Three New Members on 2021 National Signing Day

Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako are the latest players to sign on the dotted line to play for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide

April 14 is the first day of the late-signing period for NCAA men's basketball and Alabama will conclude its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of three signees.

The three verbal commitments, which all came in the past week, include elite 2021 big man Charles Bediako, Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and Furman transfer Noah Gurley. Per Sports Illustrated All-American, the Crimson Tide's class is ranked fifth in the nation.

Alabama's two other signees in the 2021 class include guard JD Davison and wing Jusaun Holt, who both signed during the early-signing period back in November.

On Monday, JUCO transfer Langston Wilson requested to opt out of his national letter of intent and re-open his recruitment.

For the time being, Alabama has 14 scholarship players, which is one over the NCAA-limit of 13.

Live updates

11:25 a.m: Lastly, Bediako has officially signed on the dotted line for the Crimson Tide. He is the third native Canadian to join the team, including sophomores Josh Primo and forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton.

Bediako is listed at 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds. He is a consensus four-star prospect and was a candidate to be a Sports Illustrated All-American.

10:55 a.m: Next up is Burnett, who picked Alabama over Oregon, USC, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Illinois, and others.

Burnett joins Davison and guard Jahvon Quinerly as three former McDonald's All-Americans on the same roster. He played in 12 games for Texas Tech last season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 assists.

10:40 a.m: Assistant Bryan Hodgson shared his excitement about adding Gurley to the Crimson Tide program:

10:30 a.m: Gurley is the first signee of the day. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Florida, San Diego State, Auburn, Miami, Marquette among others.

During his final season with the Paladins, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal. Gurley was an All-SoCon honoree in each of his three years at Furman. He started 83 games and made 88 appearances overall.