2022 Five-Star RB Emmanuel Henderson Sees Relationship With Alabama Continue to Grow

It is still unclear what the University of Alabama football program will due at the running back position in its 2021 recruiting class given the loaded stockpile of talent in Tuscaloosa currently. 

But, what is clear, is its top target at the position for 2022 appears to be five-star prospect Emmanuel Henderson. 

Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Henderson resides in Hartford, Ala., and suits up for Geneva County High School, where he rushed 1,996 yards, 32 touchdowns, and caught 23 passes for 342 receiving yards and four additional scores. 

The electrifying tailback averaged 12.9 yards every single time he touched the football from scrimmage in 2019. 

Since the end of his sophomore season, his recruitment has blew up with offers from the likes of the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida State, USC, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Georgia Tech, LSU, Louisville, Penn State, Tennessee, among others. 

He even holds one basketball offer from Alabama State. 

Henderson's last in-person recruiting visit came at the beginning of March, when he was at the Capstone and got the news of his scholarship offer from coach Nick Saban.

Assistant Charles Kelly is the one who has been keeping tabs on Henderson the most throughout the recruiting dead period.  

"Our relationship is great," Henderson told Bama Central. "Coach Charles Kelly, I love that guy. We have a really goo relationship. We are on the phone like every week, just staying in contact. We talk about football, life, and how to be a better person. He is a honest man. He will tell you right from wrong."

Alabama is one of the schools blowing up his phone the most at the moment, along with in-state rival, Auburn, and Georgia. 

Whenever in-person visits open back up, Henderson says it is a priority for him to get back to Tuscaloosa, Auburn, LSU, and Clemson. 

As one of the top players in Alabama for 2022, it would appear an Iron Bowl battle is shaping up to keep Henderson within the state. 

"I am truly blessed to be in this position," Henderson said. "It is an accomplishment to have both of these schools, and others, wanting me. I have worked every day for this and I am just going to continue to work to be No. 1."

High school football is set to kick off next week in the Yellow Hammer State, and Henderson aims to carry the momentum from a stellar 2019 to 2020 campaign. 

"I have improved a lot in my strength, but I want to get stronger and faster," Henderson said. "I am working on just getting more physical right now. 

"This year, I am guaranteeing hitting 2,000 [rushing] yards."  

After the upcoming season is when Henderson will look to narrow down his options regarding a future college destination. 

"The coaching staff will be a big deal for me," Henderson said. "Does it feel like home to me? How do the players get along with the coaches? How does the coaching staff treat the players? Just things like that is what I will be looking for."

