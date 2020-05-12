2022 Four-Star OG Carson Hinzman Reacts to Alabama Offer: “It Was Insane”

The Upper Midwest has been known to produce some high quality offensive linemen and the University of Alabama has recently dipped into that talent pool to extend an offer to rising junior, 2022 four-star guard Carson Hinzman out of Hammond, WI.

Per 247Sports, Hinzman is the No. 2 ranked offensive guard in the nation, No. 81 ranked overall prospect, and second-best player in the Badger State.

Crimson Tide assistant Kyle Flood has been in contact with the Saint Croix Central High School standout and gave him the good news last Friday.

“It was insane,” Hinzman said. “Obviously, [Alabama] is one of, if not, the greatest college football team right now. It was kind of an out-of-body experience. I am very appreciative of the opportunity because not many kids get this chance. I can not wait to learn more about the school.”

The 6-foot-4, 270 prospect says Flood really enjoyed watching all aspects of his game when he turned on the tape.

“He told me he likes players who can run and get off the ball quick,” Hinzman said. “He likes my aggressiveness, too. I just love football and do the best I can.”

While just completing his first full season at guard in 2019 for the Panthers, Hinzman says he would have no issue playing at the two tackle spots either, if he needed to.

“I always tell coaches that I can play guard or even safety,” Hinzman said. “As long as I can get to play, I will do anything. If he wants to put me at quarterback or safety, I would do it.”

Hinzman has seen an influx of offers since the beginning of April coming from the likes of Oregon, Kansas State, Arizona State, Michigan, Iowa State, Miami, Minnesota, and others.

In just the early stages of his recruitment, he has been able to visit the campuses of Iowa, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Northwestern. All of whom Hinzman hears the most from according to him.

Now that Alabama has entered the mix for his services, the Badger State native is anticipating building a strong relationship with the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

“I certainly hope so,” Hinzman said. “We have really only had the one call on Friday when I got the offer, but I hope there is more. Coach Flood did mention getting to talk to more coaches on the staff soon. I am looking forward to it.”

Whenever the in-person recruiting dead period is lifted, Hinzman will be hitting the ground running with visits all over the country, including Clemson and return visits to Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin. But a trip down south to Tuscaloosa is not out of the equation.

“I am very interested in coming down there for a visit,” Hinzman said. “I want to see the facilities. My favorite thing when visiting schools is talking to the players. I want to hear about it from their perspective. That is what I would be looking forward to most about that trip.”

Hinzman is not too focused on the individuality of the recruiting process or even individual awards and achievements. He says he wants to value winning and playing for championships more than anything else at all levels of football.

“Of course it is every kids’ dream to make it to the NFL” Hinzman said when asked about Alabama’s development of professional prospects.

“I do not want to be just an NFL player. I want to be a Hall of Fame player. My goal is to win championships for my team and I want to do whatever I can to help my guys out, wherever that is, in high school, college, or the NFL.”