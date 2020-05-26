2022 Four-Star OT Earnest Greene III: “Alabama is Practically a First Round Factory”

University of Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian is using his California roots again to extend a scholarship offer to one of the Golden State’s best in the class of 2022 — four-star offensive tackle Earnest Greene III.

The 6-foot-5, 310 pound prospect got the call from Sarkisian last Wednesday, followed by a call with coach Nick Saban the following day.

“It felt really good,“ Greene said. “I was just in awe of the moment because Alabama is practically a first round factory and they’ve been dominant since I first started watching football.”

Being on the phone with Saban is something Greene will remember for a long time to come.

“I was in awe most of the call,” Greene said. “Because you know it’s Nick Saban and he is a legend and to see that he has interest in me, felt great.“

Greene is now entering his junior season at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. In 2019, he primarily played at the tackle spot and helped anchor an offensive line for a team that won the CIF state championship, even MaxPreps named the Braves national champions.

He is rated as the No. 2 tackle prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 19 player in the country. The Crimson Tide is the latest to offer, joining the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, LSU, Michigan, Florida State, and many others.

“Coach Sark and Coach Saban just were talking about how they liked my athleticism,” Green said. “And the way I move and how I strike and hit people I am blocking.”

According to Greene, the schools staying in the most contact as of now are Oregon, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, Florida, and Oklahoma.

The layoff from in-person activities at school and closure of gyms due to COVID-19 has not stopped him from working on his fitness.

“Well I’m looking to protect my footwork right now,” Greene said. “And just also just try and shift in a new gear with my stamina.“

He says he would have visited Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Alabama had the pandemic not shut down in-person recruiting visits.

But whenever it does open back up, he is eager to finally get to Tuscaloosa.

“I am looking forward to getting on campus,” Greene said. “I want to see the facilities, and meet all the coaches in person.”