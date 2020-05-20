2022 Four-Star RB Gavin Sawchuk Impressed With Crimson Tide After Earning Offer

Through the help of a reporter, 2022 four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk received one of his biggest offers to date.

University of Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff received a direct message from a reporter with Sawchuk's highlights. Just days later, the Colorado product is getting a phone call from the Crimson Tide assistant offering him a scholarship.

"It was really amazing," Sawchuk said. "I got to talk with Coach Huff and chop it up with him. Through the whole process of getting the offer, I was so excited. I am very blessed to have this opportunity."

Sawchuk was notably impressed by Huff after their conversation.

"I really like Coach Huff," Sawchuk said. "I got a good vibe from him. I enjoy talking with him. I am looking forward to building that relationship. Of course, Alabama is a great university and amazing football program. My initial takeaway from it is just that I am blessed to be in this position."

The five-foot-11, 175 pound prospect is entering his junior season at Valor Christian High School in Littleton, Co. Last year, he ran for 1,786 yards and 23 touchdowns on 197 carries, while catching 13 passes for 143 yards and one additional scores. 247Sports ranks Sawchuk as the No. 4 tailback in the 2022 cycle and 39th overall .

He is not the first big-name prospect to come through Valor Christian. The school has also produced Carolina Panthers do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey, who Sawchuk is often compared to.

"It is a great comparison," Sawchuk said. "He is a great person to be compared to and I am honored. But I want to be me in my own way. Like I said it is a great honor, but I just want to be me."

Sawchuk says he has a great relationship with the entire McCaffrey family and they have been there for him to offer guidance through his recruitment.

"All of the McCaffreys have given me good advice," Sawchuk said. "They just tell me to take my time and soak everything in. If I ever have any questions, Christian is always there for me."

Over the course of the last few months, offers have been rolling in for Sawchuk from the likes of TCU, Mississippi State, California, Northwestern, Duke, Wisconsin, Stanford, and Oklahoma to go along with schools like Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, among others who offered well before his sophomore campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped Sawchuk from taking visits to Northwestern, Washington, USC, Wisconsin, and Stanford, and he is rescheduling those, but he is planning on adding Tuscaloosa to that list soon.

"I would love to visit Alabama," Sawchuk said. "Whenever all this clears up, I want to take a trip out there. I am definitely interested. Alabama is one of, if not, the best program in the country."

Huff relayed to Sawchuk that he would be getting him in touch with coach Nick Saban and other assistants as soon as possible. The long lineage of impressive tailbacks at the Capstone under Saban is very enticing for the Centennial State standout.

"Every running back they have produced ends up in the league," Sawchuk said. "I really like the way they utilize them in their offense. Either it is downhill running or in the passing game. It is just amazing to see all of the success Alabama has had with guys at my position."