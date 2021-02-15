2022 WR Omari Kelly Says Relationship is Growing With Alabama Coaches

Bama Central caught up with the Hewitt Trussville standout over the weekend to update his recruitment and where the Crimson Tide stands

Last week, Hewitt Trussville High School standout and 2022 wide receiver Omari Kelly dropped his top eight schools, which included the University of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

Over the weekend at the Southern Xpress "Border Wars" 7on7 tournament in Birmingham, Bama Central caught up with Kelly to discuss his recruitment.

"They have a winning history," Kelly said of what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "Alabama is just a wining program. And I have a great relationship with all their coaches."

The Trussville, Ala. native also noted that coach Nick Saban checks in on him 'every now and then' as well. Overall, he says he talks to someone on the Crimson Tide coaching staff every other day.

Kelly noted that he hears from wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and coach Sam Petitio the most.

"They are super cool," Kelly said. "We talk about football and just everything in life. Coach Wiggins seems really genuine and I like that about him."

Alabama has had success in past recruiting cycles at Hewitt Trussville, landing the likes of redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Pierce Quick, sophomore defensive back Malachi Moore, and quarterback Paul Tyson.

"Pierce is really trying to recruit me for real," Kelly said. "Me and Malachi, I just be asking him questions about what's like there. He tells me that it is hard work but it's also a lot of fun. We are very close."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect finished his junior campaign in 2020 with 39 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 10 times for an additional 40 yards.

Kelly originally received his offer from the Crimson Tide before the school's 41-0 win over Mississippi State back on Oct. 31 from Saban himself. Since then, he says he has really enjoyed the conversations the two have had.

"It was just surreal," Kelly said. "He offered me on his birthday which was really cool."

Of his eight finalists, who does he hear the most from?

"Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Virginia," Kelly added.

Kelly says a decision from him is expected by June and that he wants to have the opportunity to visit all eight campuses before ruling any team out.

The NCAA dead period is still in effect until April 15th, but, reportedly, once that is lifted, a 'quiet-period' will be enacted that will allow prospects to visit schools under medical guidance.

"Me being able to develop on and off the field," Kelly said of what factors will play into his decision. "Playing early and just being comfortable with the coaching staff."