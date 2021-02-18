2023 DB Caleb Downs Blown Away By Alabama Offer

The Peach State product is certain to be one of the top players in all of the 2023 recruiting class

Oliver Davis II, a defensive back trainer out of Georgia, took to the Twitterverse on Monday night to offer up a complaint:

He simply wanted to know why the University of Alabama hadn't offered one of his pupils yet.

Less than two days later, 2023 defensive back and Mill Creek High School standout Caleb Downs got the call he'll never forget from Crimson Tide assistant Jay Valai, who hasn't been officially announced on the staff yet but already putting in work on the recruiting trail.

"So trainer and uncle got in touch with coach Valai," Downs told Bama Central. "My uncle actually use to coach with Jay Valai so they have a connection. Then my head coach talked with him for about an hour about me and my game.

"On Tuesday night, I got into contact with coach Valai and we talked for about 30 minutes then he offered me. We talked about the leadership I have for my team, how competitive I am, and how much I work for what I have. He told me that he has been at the top of every level in coaching and he knows what he needs to see in a DB and he said he sees that in me.

"I was just very grateful to speak to him and now have this offer."

Downs, who is listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, is coming off of sophomore season that saw 57 total tackles, 14 passes defended, and four interceptions.

"Alabama is just one of those schools at the top of the food chain," he added.

With the Crimson Tide now officially in the mix for his services, what stands out about the 2020 national champions to Downs?

"Whatever happens, they are always at the top," Downs said. "No matter what players they lose, they have so many guys who can come in and do exactly what's needed. Their scheme is good enough to win every year. Just an overall top-tier program."

Downs also has offers from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Michigan State, among others. He is already committed to play in the 2023 Army All-American Bowl.

"Clemson, Georgia, and Florida State," Downs said of which schools are ringing his phone the most at the moment.

Even though the offer didn't come directly from Nick Saban, Downs is blown away at the thought that the legendary coach is intrigued by his abilities on the gridiron.

"It's just surreal," Downs said. "Everybody knows Coach Saban was a DB guy. He has to watch everybody's film who Alabama offers. To know that he watched mine and he thought I was good enough, that's a different feeling."

Downs comes from a football family where his father, Gary, played at NC State in the NFL for six seasons and his brother, Josh, is currently a wide receiver for the Tar Heels.

As only a rising junior, the recruitment process has essentially just begun for the Hoschton, Ga. native.

"My dad has taught me everything I know," Downs said. "His football knowledge has helped me a lot. They both know this process and have been through it, so any questions or concerns I have, I can come to them and get help."