2023 DT KJ Sampson Reacts to Alabama Offer, Conversation with Nick Saban

BamaCentral catches up with one of the latest 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide

KJ Sampson recently got the call that most kids only dream of.

Sampson, a fast-rising 2023 defensive tackle prospect out of New Bern, N.C., met with University of Alabama coach Nick Saban and the 7-time national champion extended the 6-foot-3, 285 pounder a scholarship to suit up for the Crimson Tide last Friday.

"It was really crazy honestly," Sampson told BamaCentral. "You don't get to talk to people like Nick Saban every single day. Not many people are on his level. I mean Alabama has played in eight of the last 11 national title games so it was crazy. It was just really cool and a great experience to talk to him on the phone. We talked about my film, my size and how well I move for my size.

"We also talked about the Alabama program and how it's just not all about football. He let me know that he wants to make sure his players mental health is really good, too."

Alabama is Sampson's 14th Division 1 offer that includes the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M, Duke and Virginia Tech.

Sampson just completed his sophomore season at New Bern High School, where he recorded 45 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and four quarterback hurries in only five games played in a pandemic-shortened season.

"I would have to say discipline," Sampson said of what comes to mind when he thinks of Alabama. "They play so hard. It's really good to see that. I really like the dog mentality they have."

June 1 marks the end of the NCAA's recruiting dead period and Sampson is planning on a busy summer traveling to many different schools across the country, including a visit to Tuscaloosa on June 14.

While still a 2023 recruit, Sampson still has plenty of time to mull over any college decision, especially after being able to step foot on different campuses in the coming months.

"Coach Saban told me to be where my feet are," Sampson said. "He meant to be just in the moment and not think too far ahead so that was a big thing that stuck with me after our conversation."

One of the reasons that Sampson can see himself at Alabama is because his high school team, under coach Terry Nowell, is run very similar and has the same kind of structure that Saban's program at the Capstone has.

"I love the discipline that they have," Sampson said. "It's very close to what we have at our school. Coach Saban said that they have mental health days at Alabama and our coach does that for us, too, to get our minds off of football 24/7. Our coach instills that discipline in us so I feel like I am used to it."