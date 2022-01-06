Alabama 2023 Targets on the Defensive Front

In recruiting, teams have points of emphasis for each recruiting class. A team may need more offensive firepower, secondary depth, or whatever the case may be.

For most teams, a strong defensive front is always a point of emphasis. Playing on the defensive line is a physically demanding task, and many times different players are good at different aspects of the position. There is pass rushing and run stopping, and the goal for defensive linemen is to be able to do both at a high level.

With that being said, talent and depth at the defensive line position is a must for a successful football team, hence Alabama and Georgia, two of the best front sevens in the country, are competing for the national title.

Here's a few talented recruits Alabama is looking to add to its defensive front from the upcoming 2023 recruiting cycle:

Jaquavious Russaw

Edge, Troy, Ala., Carver High

Following the conclusion of his junior season, Russaw has been getting a ton of attention from high profile schools. Russaw received offers from Auburn in April and Alabama in October, and he gained offers from Clemson, USC, and Miami in the past few days. Standing at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Russaw may be characterized by some as undersized. However, his speed and quickness helped him to a dominant junior season, and he is highly regarded as one of the best players from the state.

Russaw visited Alabama during the Crimson Tide's home win over Tennessee, and he was also present for the Iron Bowl. Plus, he has worked out multiple times with Khurtiss Perry, an elite defensive lineman who just signed with Alabama in the 2022 class.

Kelby Collins

DL, Gardendale, Ala., Gardendale High

It's safe to say that Collins exceeded expectations with his performance his junior season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman totaled 75 tackles with 20 tackles for loss, far and away leading Gardendale High in that category. He also had 12 sacks on the year, another team high. Alabama has had its eye on Collins for a while, and he received an offer from the Crimson Tide last April. His size and ability would be an incredible addition, and Alabama is definitely in the top of the to running land Collins.

Peter Woods

DL, Alabaster, Ala., Thompson High

Nowadays, when you see a recruit from Thompson High, you can guess they're a pretty capable football player. Woods has helped the Warriors in their state championship three-peat, and he has a versatility that any team would want at defensive line.

Woods was unblockable in Alabama 7A, totaling 92 tackles with 26 for loss in the Warriors' 14 games. For his effort, Woods rose in recruiting rankings, and has a chance to be near the top of the 2023 class.

He is close to the Alabama staff because he lives so close to Tuscaloosa, and Woods has ties to the Crimson Tide program with his teammates Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans signing to Alabama in the 2022 class. Woods will likely make his college decision sooner rather than later, as he is down to just six schools.

Jayden Wayne

DL, Tacoma, Wash., Lincoln High

Wayne is widely regarded as the best player in the state of Washington, and for good reason. He played on both sides of the ball, excelling as a receiver and defensive end. Despite scoring five touchdowns this season, Wayne's future is on the defensive line, as he had 16 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Wayne is a force rushing the passer. He has speed that is rarely seen at the defensive line position, and he pairs it with strength to make him the whole package at defensive line.

Wayne has visited Alabama twice, and he was really impressed with the players' brotherhood mentality within the Crimson Tide program. He will be back in Tuscaloosa for an official visit at some point in the 2023 recruiting cycle.