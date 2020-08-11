Alabama Adds Long Snapper, Carter Short, to 2021 Recruiting Class

The University of Alabama football landed a commitment from Hoover High School long snapper, Carter Short, on Tuesday morning.

Short will join the 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on. Kohl's Snapping Camps rank him as the No. 13 long snapper in the country. His lone scholarship offer was from Troy.

Crimson Tide senior Thomas Fletcher has been the team's starter at the position for the last three seasons and with his eligibility expiring after the upcoming campaign, the Alabama coaching staff had to reload on the recruiting trail.

The Yellow Hammer State native is the younger brother of Connor Short, who was an infielder for the Crimson Tide baseball team from 2015-2018.

This story will be updated.