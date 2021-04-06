Alabama Basketball Adds Elite 2021 C Charles Bediako to Top-10 Recruiting Class

Bediako adds a post presence to the Crimson Tide as a stretch five who can defend the rim and shoot from the outside

Elite 2021 big man Charles Bediako has made his long-awaited college decision.

The IMG Academy product and native Canadian will be taking his talents to the University of Alabama, he announced on social media Tuesday morning. He chose the Crimson Tide over Duke, Michigan, Texas and Ohio State.

"First, l would like to thank God for giving me strength every day and allowing me to play the sport l love," Bediako shared on Instagram. "Next, l want to thank all the schools that took their time in recruiting me. Thank you to all the coaches who have helped develop me throughout my entire high school career.

"Thank you to all my AAU coaches and the entire Team Canada organization for also furthering my development.

"Finally, l want to thank my mom and my family for always supporting me through good times and bad and pushing me to not only be a better player on the court, but a better person off the floor ❤️ l will forever be grateful to have you guys by my side.

"With that being said, I’m proud to announce l will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Alabama!!!"

Bediako, who is listed at 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds, is the fourth member of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class, which ranks ninth in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American. He joins guard JD Davison, wing Jusaun Holt and forward Langston Wilson.

Bediako is the third Canadian player to join the Crimson Tide program since coach Nate Oats has taken over back in 2019, joining rising sophomores, guard Josh Primo and forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton.

Two more targets for Alabama in the 2021 class, Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and Furman transfer Noah Gurley, are set to announce their decisions later this week with Burnett's coming on Thursday and Gurley's on Sunday.

Check out what SIAA has to say about Bediako's game:

Prospect: C Charles Bediako

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

Frame: Slim build with plenty of room to add bulk and fill out at the next level.

Athleticism: Bediako is agile and has great footwork in the paint. He’s long and wiry and runs the floor extremely well. Bediako is quick off his feet and has deceptive strength in the paint, which allows him to thrive in every regard from positioning to scoring to defending.

Instincts: Bediako has precise timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. His high basketball IQ and 7-foot-3 wingspan allow him to excel on both ends of the floor. As a scorer, he continues to progress with his back to the basket and has great touch around the rim.

Polish: Bediako is capable in the paint with great hands and feel on the offensive end. He stays within his capabilities and plays to his strengths. As a shot blocker, Bediako is masterful at staying patient and leaving his feet only when necessary. Bediako has the ability to serve as a one-man zone at times.

Bottom Line: Bediako is still developing on the offensive end but has continued to progress as a low-post scorer who can knock down short jump shots. He thrives as a rebounder/defender and buys into that role, making him an effective piece that will be able to help a school right away.