All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama Basketball Lands Texas Tech Transfer Nimari Burnett

The Crimson Tide is using last season's run to the Sweet 16 for momentum on the recruiting trail as it picked up a former blue-chip recruit by way of the transfer portal
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Last year when former five-star recruit Nimari Burnett was a high school senior, Alabama lost out on the blue-chip combo guard to Chris Beard and Texas Tech. 

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and company didn't make the same mistake again once he entered the transfer portal. 

On Thursday afternoon, Burnett announced his commitment to Alabama via social media and will join the program in the summer. He chose the Crimson Tide this time over LSU, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Oregon, USC and Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard left the Red Raiders team in January after appearing in 12 games and averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 assists. 

He shot 88.7 percent from the free throw line (32-of-36). 

Burnett is the second addition to the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class this week. Elite 6-foot-11 big man Charles Bediako pledged to Alabama on Tuesday. 

Those two plus point guard JD Davison, forward Langston Wilson and wing Jusaun Holt make up one of the nation's best recruiting classes. Before the two new commitments, it was ranked ninth per Sports Illustrated All-American.

With Burnett now on board, roster management will be key for Oats and his coaching staff. The Chicago product makes for 14 scholarships currently in use when the NCAA limit for men's basketball is 13. 

Burnett will be the third former McDonald's All-American on the Crimson Tide's roster for the 2021-2022 campaign, joining Davison and guard Jahvon Quinerly. 

Another transfer target for Alabama fans to keep an eye on is Furman's Noah Gurley, who will make his decision on Sunday. He is down to Duke, Miami, Alabama, San Diego State, Tennessee, Marquette, Auburn and Florida.

nimari
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Lands Texas Tech Transfer Nimari Burnett

Najee Harris, Alabama practice, November 10, 2020
BamaCentral+

The Mora Minute on BamaCentral: Why Najee Harris is a high-value pick, even in the first round

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Wary of Hogs' Bats

Dave Magaden portrait when inducted in College Baseball Hall of Fame
History

Throwback Thursday: Dave Magadan

Edson Ortiz
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Edson Ortiz Named SEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

jd davison
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Signee PG JD Davison Named to SI All-American Second Team

032721_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_RS0449
All Things Bama

Trust the Process: With So Many Young Players, Nick Saban is Emphasizing Player Development

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Which Way Did He Go?
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Which Way Did It Go?