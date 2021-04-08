Alabama Basketball Lands Texas Tech Transfer Nimari Burnett

The Crimson Tide is using last season's run to the Sweet 16 for momentum on the recruiting trail as it picked up a former blue-chip recruit by way of the transfer portal

Last year when former five-star recruit Nimari Burnett was a high school senior, Alabama lost out on the blue-chip combo guard to Chris Beard and Texas Tech.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and company didn't make the same mistake again once he entered the transfer portal.

On Thursday afternoon, Burnett announced his commitment to Alabama via social media and will join the program in the summer. He chose the Crimson Tide this time over LSU, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Oregon, USC and Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard left the Red Raiders team in January after appearing in 12 games and averaging 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 assists.

He shot 88.7 percent from the free throw line (32-of-36).

Burnett is the second addition to the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class this week. Elite 6-foot-11 big man Charles Bediako pledged to Alabama on Tuesday.

Those two plus point guard JD Davison, forward Langston Wilson and wing Jusaun Holt make up one of the nation's best recruiting classes. Before the two new commitments, it was ranked ninth per Sports Illustrated All-American.

With Burnett now on board, roster management will be key for Oats and his coaching staff. The Chicago product makes for 14 scholarships currently in use when the NCAA limit for men's basketball is 13.

Burnett will be the third former McDonald's All-American on the Crimson Tide's roster for the 2021-2022 campaign, joining Davison and guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Another transfer target for Alabama fans to keep an eye on is Furman's Noah Gurley, who will make his decision on Sunday. He is down to Duke, Miami, Alabama, San Diego State, Tennessee, Marquette, Auburn and Florida.