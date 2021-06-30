Alabama Commit 2022 QB Ty Simpson Set to Compete in Elite 11 Finals

The future Crimson Tide signal caller is competing with some of the best quarterbacks in the nation this week to determine who is among the Elite 11.

20 of the nation's top prep quarterbacks will compete this week at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California at the Elite 11 Finals to determine the 11 best signal callers in the 2022 recruiting class.

One of those finalists is Alabama commit Ty Simpson.

Simpson just completed his official visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend and now is set to go toe-to-toe against some of the best quarterbacks in the country like Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, USC commit Devin Brown, Auburn commit Holden Geriner, Texas commit Maalik Murphy and others.

Sports Illustrated All-American will have boots on the ground all week in Southern California and live updates throughout.

Elite 11 alumni have included the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, Teddy Bridgewater, Tim Tebow, Bryce Young and Matt Leinart.

As a junior in 2020 for Westview, Simpson completed 124 of his 203 pass attempts for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns, while only throwing four interceptions. He also rushed for 311 yards and seven additional scores.

"Ty has great athleticism," Westview coach Jarod Neal told BamaCentral previously of Simpson. "His arm talent is off the charts. He can make any throw he wants. His competitive drive and football IQ is much higher than most high school athletes in general."

Here is more on the future Crimson Tide standout from SIAA:

Ty Simpson

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds

High school: Martin (Tenn.) Westview

Committed to: Alabama

Ty Simpson can push the ball down the field but his arm strength is most apparent when throwing outside, particularly from the opposite hash - "pro" throws to the boundary. Simpson has little-to-no issue generating throwing power while on the run and evading rushers, even when throwing across his body. Simpson's ball placement is solid in general but can improve. Extremely elusive under pressure but doesn't profile as a dual-threat rusher. Given his lackluster offensive line, we'd like to see Simpson operate under less stress - the results are likely to be outstanding. Simpson is slimly built and could stand to add 15-20 pounds to his frame at the next level.