Alabama Commitment Bryce Young Headlines Inaugural SI All-American Team

Christopher Walsh

The accolades keep coming for University of Alabama commitment Bryce Young, although this one is a little different. 

On Monday, the dual-threat talent who will sign with Alabama on Dec. 18, was the first player named in the inaugural the All-American team. 

Young, who is considered one of the top prospects in the nation, threw for 4,528 yards and accounted for 68 total touchdowns in 14 games this  season while leading California powerhouse Mater Dei to the state finals, 

The SI All-American team will feature 25 seniors who have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school, with the potential to do similarly at the collegiate level.

The team also opens a new chapter in recruiting coverage by both Sports Illustrated and BamaCentral, which are poised to greatly expand over the coming months.  

Check out the story on SI.com.

