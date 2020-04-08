All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Recruiting and A Look at the 2020/2021 Roster

Bama Central
Host Tyler Martin is joined by recurring guest and Bama Central contributor Cary Clark to discuss the University of Alabama’s tear on the recruiting trail. 

 What does each recruit bring to the table? We take a look at Joshua Primo, Keon Ellis, and Darius Miles can do for the Crimson Tide next season. 

Based on the roster numbers, there is the potential for current players to transfer out and find a new home. Martin and Clark discuss what the roster could look like a few months from now. The backcourt battle for minutes is going to be interesting for sure.. 

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and company is not done yet. Yale transfer Jordan Bruner is set to make a decision this week between Maryland, Baylor, and Alabama. Would he be the perfect fit at the five spot for Oats’ system? 

Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad makes his top eight and Alabama made the cut. Could he be the backup point guard to Jahvon Quinerly? 

Clark also previews his upcoming Friday Night Lights series on Bama Central. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, and more. 

