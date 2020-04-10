Bama Central
Yale Transfer Jordan Bruner Chooses Alabama Over Baylor, Maryland

Yale Athletics

Tyler Martin

Arguably the most coveted college basketball transfer on the market this offseason has made his well-anticipated decision.

Yale transfer Jordan Bruner has announced that he would be spending the final year of eligibility at the University of Alabama. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Baylor and Maryland.

“Due to God’s vision,” Bruner said in an Instagram post. “I will be returning to college basketball and joint Coach [Nate] Oats at the University of Alabama with the goal of winning a national championship.”

Last season, Bruner averaged 10.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals a game on his way to landing on the Academic All-Ivy Team. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

The Columbia, S.C. native finished his Yale career fifth all-time in program history in blocks with 101. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, he scored a total of 857 points and grabbed 646 rebounds. He missed the entirety of the 2017-2018 campaign due to injury. 

Bruner also received interest from a plethora of schools including Duke, Kansas, Xavier, Florida State, Gonzaga, Louisville, and Arkansas. 

Before he attended Yale, Bruner was one of the best players in the state of South Carolina and listed as a three-star prospect who had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Richmond, Temple, Tennessee, and Tulsa. 

His addition to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 recruiting class is the icing on top of a loaded class in Nate Oats’ first full cycle as coach at the Capstone. 247Sports ranks Alabama’s class as 15th in the nation currently. 

In Tuscaloosa, his ability to space the floor, shoot from beyond the arc, play in the post, and high basketball IQ will be vital in Oats' system. 

