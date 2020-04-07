Alabama Standing Out to 2021 Four-Star DE Shambre Jackson

If spring football practices at the University of Alabama would have gone on as planned, 2021 four-star defensive end Shambre Jackson would have been in attendance for at least one of those to watch the Crimson Tide.

“I want to get back to Tuscaloosa,” Jackson said.

The Sunshine State product was also trying to make his way to Georgia, Florida State, among others before COVID-19 shut everything down.

Jackson’s first visit to Alabama came back in October for the Tennessee game where he received a scholarship offer and his second trip came at the beginning of March for one of the program’s Junior Days.

“It was great,” Jackson said. “I really enjoyed it. We took a tour around the facilities and saw the weight room, did a photo shoot and got to talk to Coach [Nick] Saban.”

It was his second time meeting Saban and Jackson liked what he heard from the six-time national champion coach.

“He just told me he wants me to be here,” Jackson said. He talked about the culture and history of Alabama and that I could be a defensive end for him.”

The ongoing construction on campus, specifically the new athletic science center piqued Jackson’s interest.

“I am really interested in seeing all of the new things they are going to build,” Jackson said. “They have a lot going on.”

Last week, Jackson announced a top 13 that included the Crimson Tide, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Miami, South Carolina, and USC.

Alabama is one of the schools in contact the most with the 6-foot-4, 245 pound prospect. Jackson says he talks to assistants Freddie Roach and Holmon Wiggins almost every day.

Roach, one of the few additions to the coaching staff this offseason, is already making an impression on the recruiting trail.

“I talk to them a lot and I like them,” Jackson said. “Coach Roach is a real cool dude and he played there so he knows what he is talking about.”

In the 2019 campaign at Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., Jackson recorded 40 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jackson says that working out and homework are taking up most of his time.

“I can improve my hands,” Jackson said. “Obviously, I can get stronger and faster but I need to work on my defensive moves.”

A decision will likely come for Jackson at some point during his senior season in the fall. He does not have an outright leader at the moment but he certainly knows what he is looking for in a future home.

“Education mainly,” Jackson said. “And can the defensive line coach develop NFL talent and how many guys has he sent to the league.”

If Alabama wants to pull Jackson out of his home state, the Seminoles are the team to beat here for his commitment. Sports Illustrated recently named the Crimson Tide, Defensive Line U and that long NFL pipeline could factor in his decision.

“Oh yeah,” Jackson said when asked if he could see himself playing in Tuscaloosa. “They send so many guys from the defensive line to the league, that is what I enjoy about them.”