University of Alabama football target and 2021 four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold is not letting his down time during this dead period go to waste.

"I am in the lab working every day," Arnold said. "Footwork in the morning, and lifting in the afternoon. I am out there working all day."

Unfortunately for Arnold, the coming weeks were to be used on unofficial visits back to Tuscaloosa, Miami, Texas A & M, and LSU.

"I wanted to get up there [Alabama] and see spring practice," Arnold said. "But I am working with Coach Saban on when I can reschedule it."

Back in February, the Tallahassee, Fla. native visited the Capstone for his second time during his recruitment and recalls the time spent with the coaching staff.

"It went great," Arnold said. "Me and my family enjoyed it. I loved spending time with the coaches like Coach Sal [Sunseri] and Nick Saban. He was not really trying to sell me on anything, he was just really genuine. They think I can come in as a freshman and be an impact player."

During his junior season with John Paul II Catholic High School, Arnold was used everywhere on the field — safety, cornerback, wide receiver, and even running back at times.

He accumulated 993 total yards from scrimmage and eight receiving touchdowns. On defense, Arnold racked up 103 total tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Saban and his staff like the versatility the Sunshine State product brings to the table in the defensive backfield.

"Me and Coach Saban talk almost every week," Arnold said. "He likes me at corner, safety, and even in the return game. Obviously, he played defensive back so it is a high honor coming from him."

Crimson Tide assistants Charles Kelly — who extended an offer to Arnold last fall —and Sal Sunseri are two coaches that the 6-foot-2, 190 pound defensive back has strong relationships with.

"It is consistent with them," Arnold said. "I remember meeting Coach Kelly when he was coaching Jalen Ramsey at Florida State. He tells me he would love to coach me and help me get to the next level. We talk every week, but I talk with Coach Sal the most."

Along with being a star on the gridiron, Arnold is a two-sport athlete who also fancies himself on the hardwood. At the end of last month, he picked up offer to play basketball at Georgia Tech.

"It is a possibility," Arnold said when asked if playing two-sports at college was a factor in his decision. "Coach Saban even asked me about it when I was at Alabama. He said as long as it would not effect my play on the football field, he would be fine with it."

Arnold did briefly meet Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats on his last visit, but is expected to continue conversations with him whenever he makes a return trip back to the Yellow Hammer State.

According to Arnold, the two schools recruiting him the hardest at the moment are Alabama and LSU.

"I am getting mail from them on a consistent basis," Arnold said. "I am also getting hand-written letters from Coach Saban and Ed Orgeron. The communication is always there. They are always trying to talk to me."

Other schools in the mix for Arnold's services include programs close to home like, Florida and Florida State. It is still up in the air if he would be willing to leave his home state when he it comes time for him to make his decision.

"It varies based on how I feel," Arnold said. "My family has always encouraged me to make the best decision for me."

Arnold says an announcement could possibly come before his senior football season slated to begin in August.