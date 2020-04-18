Bama Central
Breaking: Alabama Lands 2021 Four-Star WR Agiye Hall

Agiye Hall’s Twitter account (@HallAgiye)

Tyler Martin

After picking up a commitment from 2021 in-state three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes on Friday, the University of Alabama football program scored another addition to its 2021 class on Saturday. 

Four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall announced on his Instagram page that he would be committing to the Crimson Tide, joining the aforementioned Barnes and four-star linebacker Deontae Lawson. 

Hall spoke with Sports Illustrated All-American’s John Garcia Jr. about his decision. 

“About three days ago I knew it when I had a conversation with Coach Nick Saban," he told SI All-American. "I feel really, really good. A lot of stress just came off my shoulders." 

Hall chooses Alabama over Georgia, Arizona State, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State, among others. His commitment date was originally set for August 14 before moving it up this weekend. 

The elite wideout also held offers from Miami, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Iowa State, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, and Ohio State. 

He had planned to visit Tuscaloosa again at the end of March but that was ultimately shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

A native of Seffner, Fla., Hall started his high school career at Armwood, then after his junior year transferred to IMG Academy and has now settled at Bloomingdale in Valrico, Fla. 

Before he transferred to Cincinnati, former Alabama running back Jerome Ford shared some advice with Hall about his decision. 

“One of my friends, Rome, went there as a running back," Hall said. "He got better. When he got there I started following his advice because he's never let me down. I found out Alabama is going to do whatever they have to do to develop me on and off of the field."

"He was not throwing any dirt, he was just telling me how good of a program it is. It says a lot about Coach Saban, how honest and hard-working the program is. It helps me view that program and says a lot about all of the coaches and the positive things there."

Watching Alabama receivers at the NFL level made the decision somewhat easier for Hall. 

“I've been watching Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, a lot of people compare me to those two," he said. "I saw how they progressed and helped the Alabama offense and I feel like I'm going to be the same.

"I also talked to commits like Javon (Baker) and Traeshon (Holden) and they're excited as well." 

In 2019, he caught 32 passes for 590 yards and eight touchdowns. If you include the last two seasons together, Hall has recorded over 1,500 yards and 20 total touchdowns. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the 63rd best prospect overall and 10th ranked wideout. 

Hall possess a 6-foot-3, 195 pound frame and has a high likelihood to see his ratings and rankings rise throughout his senior season. His speed, agility, and physicality give him a high upside and the chance to make an immediate impact at the Capstone give the need at the wide receiver position in 2021. 

Once he steps foot on campus, Hall will follow in the footsteps of these former Crimson Tide pass catchers from the Sunshine State — Amari Cooper, Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy.

