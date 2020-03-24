Two-Sport Athlete Malcolm Johnson Jr. Has Alabama in Top 12 Schools To Choose From

Speed kills.

That is what 2021 four-star wide receiver and track star Malcolm Johnson Jr. lives by.

One of the fastest prospects in the entire 2021 class announced his top 12 schools over the weekend.

Making the cut was the University of Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Maryland, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia Tech.

In one of his most recent races, Johnson ran a 10.38 second 100 meter relay which translates to, roughly, a 4.43 or 4.44 40-yard dash.

Johnson has had a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide since September and the coaching staff's message to the 6-foot-1, 185 pound wide out revolves around his skillset. He remains in contact with multiple members of the staff including assistants Charles Huff, Steve Sarkisian, Sal Sunseri, and Holmon Wiggins.

"Speed never has a bad day," Johnson said. "They tell me I would be going up against some of the top defensive backs in the country. Iron sharpens iron."

The success of former Crimson Tide wide receivers like Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley at the next level and soon to follow, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, make Tuscaloosa an attractive destination for the Alexandria, Va. native.

"Yeah definitely," Johnson said. "Just how explosive their offense is and use speed to their advantage and they love speed."

Out of the 12 finalists, what is his interest level in the Crimson Tide?

"Alabama would be a high priority on anyone's list once they get an offer," Johnson said. "It is a blessing to have one from them. I have definitely interested in Alabama. We will see what happens."

This week, Johnson was suppose to be at the Capstone on a visit but due to the COVID-19 outbreak those plans are shut down as of now.

"We have not figured out a rescheduled date yet," Johnson said. "Alabama will definitely get a visit when we can work it out though."

Earlier this year during the contact period, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban came and visited the East Coast standout at his school, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes.

"When he came to my school, everyone was hype," Johnson said. "I feel like it is a blessing to have such a legend like Nick Saban to do something like that. It was a great honor."

During his junior campaign in 2019, the track All-American caught 47 passes for 832 yards and 17 touchdowns. Along with his aforementioned 100 meter relay time, he ran a 6.26 second 55-yard dash.

As of now, the plan is for Johnson to do both sports at whatever school he attends and that decision is likely come before his senior season.