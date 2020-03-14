2022 Four-Star DB Dasan McCullough Details Latest Visit to Alabama

Thursday was the last time high school recruits could be on the University of Alabama's campus until at least April 15.

The final football prospect in Tuscaloosa, for the foreseeable future, was 2022 four-star defensive back/athlete Dasan McCullough. The state of Kansas product spoke with BamaCentral about his experience:

"It was a weird feeling knowing I was the last one for a while," McCullough said. "But it will not affect my recruitment too much because I will still have contact with them."

Even though he did get to spend some time at the Capstone, McCullough was also suppose to visit Clemson and Georgia over the weekend, but those trips will have to be rescheduled.

As far as how the unofficial visit went, McCullough says it was a very enjoyable experience getting to learn so many new things about the Crimson Tide and its program.

"Meeting the whole defensive staff and coach [Nick] Saban," McCullough said when asked what the highlights of the trip were. "I saw how their players train. We toured the facilities and then we went into the academics part and talked to everyone there. They were all great people."

The 6-foot-4, 210 pound defensive back just finished his sophomore season at Blue Valley North High School in Leawood, Ks., where he racked up 64 tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 11 games.

"I feel like I am a very good tackler, who has a very good IQ," McCullough said. "Along with reading offenses, I play with a lot of aggression. I want to just keep working on my speed, footwork, and man coverage to even make me more versatile."

Alabama offered the Sunflower State standout a scholarship back on Jan. 4. 247Sports rates him as a top 100 prospect nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in his state.

"Their message to me is to reach my highest potential," McCullough said. "And to keep working, really, so that I could become a special player."

The fact that a program of the Crimson Tide's stature is interested in McCullough gives him extra motivation to keep working on his craft.

"It means a lot to have the best team in the last decade wanting you to be a part of that legacy," McCullough said. "It let’s me know i’m doing a lot right and inspires me to go even harder."

McCullough has been around the game of football his whole. His father, Deland, is the running backs coach for the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

"It is really cool," McCollough said. "He’s been a coach most of my life, but it’s nice to be around professionals a lot. He really just makes sure i’m keeping my head straight and that I keep pushing myself."

Outside of the players in the Chiefs running backs room, McCullough says he has the most interaction with safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"He gives me very good advice," McCullough said. "He sees me as a player with a lot of potential too. He even comes to watch some of my games, along with some of the running backs like Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Anthony Sherman."

While he is still a long way to go in a decision about his commitment, McCullough knows what he wants in a college home.

"A place where i like the campus," McCullough said. "And the coaches, players and a place that will use me right in their system."

When asked if he could see himself suiting up for the Crimson Tide, McCullough says yes, but will have to wait and learn more details before he can make a hasty decision.