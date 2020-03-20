Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Amarius Mims Sets Decision Date and Four-Star WR Has Alabama in Top 6

Photo from Amarius Mims' Twitter account (@amarius_mims)

Tyler Martin

2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims has set his commitment date — Oct. 14. 

The elite lineman rates as one of the best overall players in this class and either him or five-star Tommy Brockermeyer is the nation's best tackle. 

Hailing from Cochran, Ga., the 6-foot-7, 315 pound lineman is being recruited the hardest by the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart's squad is the current favorite but things could change once the recruiting dead period is lifted and prospects can continue with on-campus visits. 

Mims was in Tuscaloosa and Auburn during the month of February. He made a return trip to the Plains earlier this month, along with a visit to Gainesville to see Florida before all recruiting trips were suspended. 

The full list of schools he will choose from include the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, Tigers, Gators, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Florida State. 

2021 four-star wide receiver Christian Leary announced his six finalists and Alabama made the cut along with Arizona State, Florida, Auburn, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

Although, he later tweets out that his top six was not fully accurate and that he has some more thinking to do. The Crimson Tide is not expected to leave his top group. 

During his junior season at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., he caught 46 passes for 1036 yards and eight touchdowns. He also lined up at running back some for 56 carries to go for 528 yards and eight additional scores on the ground. 

Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats and his continue to be plugging away at recruits in the transfer portal. This time, Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens and Ohio State guard DJ Carton are the latest to be contacted by Alabama. 

McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last year for the Panthers, playing in all 33 games. He was top-five in the ACC in steals (1.9) per game as well. 

Having only played in 20 games this past season for the Buckeyes, Carton made the most of it averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest all while shooting an efficient 47 percent from the field. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonDynasty

First Video of Tua Tagovailoa Throwing a Football Following Surgery Surfaces

Former Alabama quarterback is seen throwing a football for the first time since suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

How Alabama Athletics Responded to COVID-19 and What's Next for Greg Byrne

A complete transcript of what Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told reporters in a teleconference

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Rewind: Top 10 Players Recruited by Nick Saban From the State of Alabama

A look back at the best players recruited from the Yellowhammer State by Nick Saban during his time at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Controversial 1941 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

For Alabama and AD Greg Byrne, There’s No Longer Any Such Thing as Business as Usual

Sports aren't just taking a back seat as no one knows when Crimson Tide athletics could return

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Standout Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is Reuniting with Mike McCarthy in Dallas

The Orlando, Fla. native signs a one-year, $4 million deal to reunite with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Tyler Martin

A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle signs two-year contact with the Los Angeles Rams

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes