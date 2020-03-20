Recruiting Corner: Amarius Mims Sets Decision Date and Four-Star WR Has Alabama in Top 6

2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims has set his commitment date — Oct. 14.

The elite lineman rates as one of the best overall players in this class and either him or five-star Tommy Brockermeyer is the nation's best tackle.

Hailing from Cochran, Ga., the 6-foot-7, 315 pound lineman is being recruited the hardest by the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart's squad is the current favorite but things could change once the recruiting dead period is lifted and prospects can continue with on-campus visits.

Mims was in Tuscaloosa and Auburn during the month of February. He made a return trip to the Plains earlier this month, along with a visit to Gainesville to see Florida before all recruiting trips were suspended.

The full list of schools he will choose from include the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, Tigers, Gators, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas A & M, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

2021 four-star wide receiver Christian Leary announced his six finalists and Alabama made the cut along with Arizona State, Florida, Auburn, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

Although, he later tweets out that his top six was not fully accurate and that he has some more thinking to do. The Crimson Tide is not expected to leave his top group.

During his junior season at Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla., he caught 46 passes for 1036 yards and eight touchdowns. He also lined up at running back some for 56 carries to go for 528 yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats and his continue to be plugging away at recruits in the transfer portal. This time, Pittsburgh guard Trey McGowens and Ohio State guard DJ Carton are the latest to be contacted by Alabama.

McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last year for the Panthers, playing in all 33 games. He was top-five in the ACC in steals (1.9) per game as well.

Having only played in 20 games this past season for the Buckeyes, Carton made the most of it averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest all while shooting an efficient 47 percent from the field.