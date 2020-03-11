2023 Defensive End Prospect Kelby Collins Recaps Alabama Visit

Kelby Collins is not your normal high school freshman.

The young defensive end prospect out of Gardendale, Ala. stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Over the weekend, Collins took a the hour long drive down to Tuscaloosa to visit the University of Alabama.

"It was amazing," Collins said. "I’ve never seen such a amazing place even though some of it was under construction. It was my first time there since the Tennessee game last year."

Crimson Tide assistant Karl Scott is Collins' primary recruiter and Collins reiterates that the coaching staff can hardly believe he is only a freshman.

"I talked to a lot of the coaches down there," Collins said. "They just could not believe I was in the class of 2023."

He says that the part of the trip he enjoyed the most was the cooking class put on by Alabama nutritionists.

"It is very unique to their Junior Day," Collins said. "Making the omelets during the cooking class was definitely my favorite part."

When you turn on the tape of his fist varsity season with the Rockets, it is hard not to be mesmerized by his quickness, length, and moves to get past opposing offensive linemen.

Collins recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2019, helping led Gardendale to the second round of the 6A AHSAA state playoffs.

The rising sophomore says he tries to model his game after Nick and Joey Bosa and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen.

"I think pass rushing is my strong suit," Collins said. "I need to work on my moves and speed off of the ball."

While he does not hold an Alabama offer yet, Collins already has scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and UAB.

"It would mean a lot to get one from Alabama," Collins said. "I have grown up watching them play and it would be awesome."

He is already garnering attention from SEC programs and Collins is not letting the early success get to his head.

"It’s been fun," Collins said. "I never used to think all these big schools would take a chance on me this early."

Obviously, his recruitment is far from over and by the end of it, Collins will have a long offer sheet at this rate. With Auburn and Alabama already in the mix, it is hard not to imagine other SEC schools doing whatever they can to secure his commitment.

"Yes, it would be cool to play in the SEC," Collins said. "But I also would not mind playing in a different conference either."

It is going to be an extremely busy spring and summer for Collins as he says he plans on taking visits to or camping at Clemson, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Alabama again.