Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

2023 Defensive End Prospect Kelby Collins Recaps Alabama Visit

Kelby Collins' Twitter account (@kelby_collins)

Tyler Martin

Kelby Collins is not your normal high school freshman. 

The young defensive end prospect out of Gardendale, Ala. stands at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Over the weekend, Collins took a the hour long drive down to Tuscaloosa to visit the University of Alabama. 

"It was amazing," Collins said. "I’ve never seen such a amazing place even though some of it was under construction. It was my first time there since the Tennessee game last year."

Crimson Tide assistant Karl Scott is Collins' primary recruiter and Collins reiterates that the coaching staff can hardly believe he is only a freshman.

"I talked to a lot of the coaches down there," Collins said. "They just could not believe I was in the class of 2023." 

He says that the part of the trip he enjoyed the most was the cooking class put on by Alabama nutritionists.

"It is very unique to their Junior Day," Collins said. "Making the omelets during the cooking class was definitely my favorite part." 

When you turn on the tape of his fist varsity season with the Rockets, it is hard not to be mesmerized by his quickness, length, and moves to get past opposing offensive linemen.  

Collins recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2019, helping led Gardendale to the second round of the 6A AHSAA state playoffs.

The rising sophomore says he tries to model his game after Nick and Joey Bosa and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen.  

"I think pass rushing is my strong suit," Collins said. "I need to work on my moves and speed off of the ball." 

While he does not hold an Alabama offer yet, Collins already has scholarship offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and UAB. 

"It would mean a lot to get one from Alabama," Collins said. "I have grown up watching them play and it would be awesome." 

He is already garnering attention from SEC programs and Collins is not letting the early success get to his head. 

"It’s been fun," Collins said. "I never used to think all these big schools would take a chance on me this early."

Obviously, his recruitment is far from over and by the end of it, Collins will have a long offer sheet at this rate. With Auburn and Alabama already in the mix, it is hard not to imagine other SEC schools doing whatever they can to secure his commitment.

"Yes, it would be cool to play in the SEC," Collins said. "But I also would not mind playing in a different conference either."

It is going to be an extremely busy spring and summer for Collins as he says he plans on taking visits to or camping at Clemson, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Alabama again. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What 2022 Four-Star Defensive End Jeremiah Alexander Brings to Alabama

Alexander shares his thoughts on what set Alabama apart from the other schools vying for his services and his high school coach talks about what makes him so special

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

E.J. Junior Selected for Induction to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alabama defensive line E.J. Junior becomes the 19th Crimson Tide player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

UA_Athletics

Just a Minute: Alabama Should Go Ahead and Close A-Day

Even a month out, the possible risk to life far outweighs any advantage Alabama would get trying to hold normal A-Day festivities

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Baseball Dismantles UAB in Final Game Before SEC Play

The Crimson Tide moves to 16-1 on the season after win over Blazers in Birmingham

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Linebacker Groups a Tale of Perfect Opposites From a Year Ago

Alabama's linebackers went from being young in the middle and established on the outside to the exact opposite this spring

Christopher Walsh

Where Does Alabama Football Go at Quarterback in the 2021 Recruiting Class?

Drake Maye's de-commitment leaves the Crimson Tide looking for a new signal caller in its upcoming recruiting class

Tyler Martin

Alabama Expects John Petty Jr. to be More in the Mix at SEC Tournament

eat-up Crimson Tide will limp into Nashville to face Tennessee on Thursday

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part One, Analyzing the Defense

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Last Wednesday night, the former Crimson Tide hoops standout dropped a new career-high 41 points on the Boston Celtics

Tyler Martin