Rising 2022 DE Mykel Williams Picks Up Offer From Alabama

In-person visits might be suspended, but plenty of scholarship offers are still being handed out on the recruiting trail.

On Monday night, 2022 four-star defensive end Mykel Williams announced he had received one from the University of Alabama. The Columbus, Ga. native spoke with BamaCentral to discuss his reaction.

“It is really big,” Williams said. “You know, Alabama is a great school, so it is really big for me.”

Crimson Tide assistant Charles Kelly is his primary recruiter and the one who extended the good news his way.

“Basically, he said that Alabama is the place for me,” Williams said. “They focus on getting guys to the league and education, too. He said he likes my aggressiveness and my hands.”

Williams might suit up for Hardaway High School is the Peach State but everyone on his mom’s side of his family live in Greensboro, Ala., which is just roughly 40 miles away from Tuscaloosa.

“Oh yeah,” Williams said. “They were very ecstatic.”

When the dead period is lifted, Williams says he is “most definitely” going to try to make it to the Capstone along with visits to Florida and LSU.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-5, 255 pound prospect made it to South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee for unofficial visits.

Williams says he will occasionally texts 2020 Alabama signee Javion Cohen who is from Phenix City, Ala. which neighbors Columbus.

As a sophomore in 2019, he wracked up 57 total tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

247Sports rates Williams as the 77th overall prospect in his class and the eight defensive end. He also holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee, Troy, Virginia Tech, Florida Atlantic, Arkansas, and Florida International.

He is still a ways away from making a decision which is likely to come ahead of his senior season. At the moment, he has no leader or leaders in his recruitment.

All scholarship offers mean a great deal but, according to Williams, the one from Alabama feels different.

“Yes it does,” Williams said. “They are one of the more prestigious schools.”