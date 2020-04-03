All Things Bama Podcast: John Garcia Jr. Stops By to Talk Crimson Tide Recruiting

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American Recruiting Director John Garcia Jr.

Garcia offers insight and nuggets into the University of Alabama's top targets like Ga'Quincy 'KoolAid' McKinstry, the Brockermeyer twins, Amarius Mims, among others.

How is the outbreak of COVID-19 affecting recruiting at a national level? Is there cause for concern for Alabama's slow start in the 2021 class?

Schools like Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, and North Carolina have already surpassed the double digit mark for this cycle. Is there anyway Alabama can catch the Buckeyes for the No. 1 overall class?

Martin and Garcia also participate in mock draft out of the 2021 guys. They tell you their top five guys they would land if they were Nick Saban.

Find out the answers to those aforementioned questions and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

