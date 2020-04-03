Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: John Garcia Jr. Stops By to Talk Crimson Tide Recruiting

Tommy Brockermeyer’s Twitter Account (@TBrockermeyer)

Tyler Martin

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American Recruiting Director John Garcia Jr. 

Garcia offers insight and nuggets into the University of Alabama's top targets like Ga'Quincy 'KoolAid' McKinstry, the Brockermeyer twins, Amarius Mims, among others. 

How is the outbreak of COVID-19 affecting recruiting at a national level? Is there cause for concern for Alabama's slow start in the 2021 class? 

Schools like Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, and North Carolina have already surpassed the double digit mark for this cycle. Is there anyway Alabama can catch the Buckeyes for the No. 1 overall class?

Martin and Garcia also participate in mock draft out of the 2021 guys. They tell you their top five guys they would land if they were Nick Saban. 

Find out the answers to those aforementioned questions and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Barrett Jones, Bryan Passink, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

Listeners, make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on all podcast platforms. Your support means a great deal to Bama Central and what we do. We hope everyone is practicing social distancing and taking the right precautions to stay healthy and beat COVID-19. Thank you all again for listening! 

