Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama’s National Signing Day Storylines

Tyler Martin

National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away, and the University of Alabama has a shot at the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for a second straight year.

Here are the storylines to keep an eye on ahead of Wednesday:

What will McKinnley Jackson do?

Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is set to make his long anticipated decision at 9:30 A.M, CT. Alabama and Texas A&M are the two schools presumed to be the leaders in the clubhouse along with LSU and Auburn well beyond. Back in December, the Crimson Tide could have been considered an afterthought for Jackson, but the hiring of Freddie Roach, numerous visits from Nick Saban, the coaching staff, and Jackson’s unofficial visit on campus last month have placed Alabama as the most likely spot for the Lucedale, Miss. native.

Does Ennis Rakestraw sign with the “school of his dreams?”

After Rakestraw received an offer from the Crimson Tide, he told BamaCentral that Alabama is a school that he grew up wanting to play for. Missouri and Texas are in the mix as well. He will make his announcement at 8 a.m., CT.

Will there be any drama in Alfred Collins and Sedrick Van Pran’s announcements?

Collins, a five-star defensive end, has long been linked to his home state Texas Longhorns. Alabama and Oklahoma have made it interesting since the contact period opened up last month, but not getting Collins in Tuscaloosa in the last three months hurts the Crimson Tide’s chances immensely.

Alabama did get the four-star offensive center, Van Pran, on campus for an official visit last month, and Saban has visited him at his school in between, but the longtime Georgia commit is expected to remain with the Bulldogs, even though he took an official visit to Florida last weekend.

Van Pran and Collins will sign at 10 a.m. and 3:50 p.m., CT, respectively.

Three of the Crimson Tide’s four current verbal commits are strong with Alabama

Both, four-star wide receiver Javon Baker and four-star defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, have dealt with some academic hurdles, and are expected to sign with the Crimson Tide at 6:30 a.m., CT. Burroughs recently shut down his recruitment, while Baker did take an official visit to Arkansas.

Three-star offensive tackle Damieon George took his one and only official visit of his recruitment, last month to Tuscaloosa and he has not wavered on his pledge to Alabama since he committed last summer. He will make it official at 11 a.m., CT. 

Finally, four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones has narrowed his finalists down to Alabama, Baylor, Oregon, and Georgia Tech. The Crimson Tide want him to move to the offensive line, but he is set on playing defensive line. The Ducks had an in-home visit on Friday and the expectation is that he lands in Eugene. His announcement will come at 2 p.m., CT, at Calera High School. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

ablailock

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Tennessee

Alabama (12-9, 4-4 SEC) aims to get back in win column against the Volunteers

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball to Appear at least 16 Times on National TV in 2020

Crimson Tide will have 12 SEC games broadcasted along with non-conference games against Washington, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Team USA

UA_Athletics

Alabama Baseball to Play Nine Games on National Television in 2020

SEC Network will air eight contests with ESPNU broadcasting one matchup for the Crimson Tide

UA_Athletics

All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of Herb Jones' Injury, Where Alabama Goes From Here, and Crimson Tide Baseball Preview

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Super Bowl Champion Reggie Ragland is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland recorded 23 tackles and two sacks in 14 games for the Kansas City Chiefs this season

Tyler Martin

In-State 2021 Four-Star Linebacker Ian Jackson After Alabama Visit: "They Left a Big Impression on Me"

Alabama offered one of the state's best players over the weekend at Junior Day

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Zhe Zhou is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The senior men's tennis player is now 7-0 against his opponents so far this season

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball to Retire Wendell Hudson's No. 20.

Crimson Tide to hold special tribute at halftime of LSU game

Christopher Walsh