Alabama Flips Ohio State's First Commitment in Class of 2023

Social media went abuzz on Monday when a commitment video was accidentally posted, and then quickly deleted.

On Tuesday, Ty Lockwood made it official: He was flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama.

The tight end is considered one of the nation's best prospects at his position, and fills a major need for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-5 Lockwood is listed as the No. 9 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite.

He caught 42 passes for 462 yards with two touchdowns in 2021. In two seasons at Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Lockwood had 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns.

A year ago he was the first commitment in Ohio State's Class of 2023. Lockwood selected the Buckeyes over Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.

However, the Buckeyes recently added Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star tight end Jelani Thurman, who is considered the ninth-best tight end in the nation and No. 135 prospect overall.

Lockwood made his first trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for the Champions Cookout, and left impressed enough to post on social media his official offer.

According to the recruiting services, Lockwood's the best tight end prospect Alabama's landed since O.J. Howard in 2013.

Howard was considered a consensus five-star prospect. The Crimson Tide hasn't had too many four-star additions at tight end since then, with Hale Hentges (2015), Jahleel Billingsley (2019, and has since transferred to Texas), and Elijah Brown last year.

The list of three-star tight ends during that time period include Irv Smith Jr. and Miller Forristall Jr., both in the signing class of 2016. They and Howard are the only former Crimson Tide tight ends in NFL training camps this year, with the Vikings, Browns and Bills, respectively.

Last season, the Crimson Tide was led at the position by converted linebacker Cameron Latu (26 catches for 410 yards and eight touchdowns), Billingsley and Kendall Randolph, who continued to do split time as an offensive lineman.

Alabama added Robbie Ouzts in the 2021 signing class, and tight ends in the most recent class with Brown, Danny Lewis and the late addition of junior-college player Miles Kitselman.

The Crimson t has already received a verbal commitment from four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins.

Tight end is the only position where Nick Saban hasn't had an All-American player at Alabama.

