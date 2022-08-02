Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

Class of 2023

High Schools

Caleb Downs, S, 6-0, 185, Hoschton, Ga. Jahlil Hurley, CB, 6-2, 170, Florends, Ala. Tony Mitchell, S, 6-2, 180, Alabaster, Ala. Richard Young, RB, 5-11, 200, Lehigh Acres, Fla. Justice Haynes, RB, 5-10, 200, Buford, Ga. Eli Holstein, QB, 6-4 222, Zachary, La. Wilkin Formby, OT, 6-7, 295, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Dylan Lonegran, QB, 6-2, 215, Snellville, Ga. Hunter Osborne, DL, 6-4, 260, Trussville, Ala. Olaus Alinen, OT, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn. Yhonzae Pierre, OLB, 6-4, 200, Eufala, Ala. Cole Adams, WR, 5-10, 180, Owasso, Okla. RyQueze McElderry, G, 6-3, 340, Anniston, Ala. Brayson Hubbard, ATH, 6-2, 190, Pascagoula, Miss. Conor Talty, K, 6-1, 195, Chicago, Ill.

Junior Colleges

Mailik Benson, WR, 6-1, 185, Lansing, Kan./Hutchinson CC Justin Jefferson, LB, 6-1, 215, 6-1 215, Memphis, Tenn./Pearl River CC

The Players

Cole Adams, wide receiver

Commitment date: June 29, 2022

Cole Adams became Alabama's first receiver in the 2023 class. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound playmaker will be a welcomed addition to quarterback commit Eli Holstein as the two could form a nice partnership in the coming years.

Adams, an Owasso, Okla., native, clocked a 10.65 time in the 100-meter dash and is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 55 receptions for 913 yards and eight touchdowns. He also scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns and another on a punt return.

Olaus Alinen, tackle

Commitment date: July 22, 2022

Mailik Benson, wide receiver

Commitment date: July 5, 2022

Caleb Downs, safety

Commitment date: July 27, 2022

Wilkin Formby, offensive tackle

Commitment date: June 20, 2022

The offensive line is a priority for Alabama in this year's recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide got off to a good start at reloading at the position with the addition of Wilkin Formby. The Tuscaloosa, Ala., shot up the recruiting ranks following a breakout junior season at Northridge High School. Formby, 6-foot-7, 295 pounds, still has to polish parts of his game but will offer a nice blend of size and athleticism for the Crimson Tide in the trenches.

Justice Haynes, running back

Commitment date: July 17, 2022

Eli Holstein, quarterback

Commitment date: May 24, 2022

Alabama added a high-profile quarterback in from the state of Louisiana, just not the one that had been stealing all the headlines in this year's cycle. While Eli Holstein doesn't come with the same hype Arch Manning, the Zachary, La., brings an elite skill set to Tuscaloosa.

During his junior season, Holstein completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound quarterback also set the SPARQ score record for quarterbacks at the Elite 11 camp in Las Vegas, posting a 133.56. During that event, he recorded a 4.64 time and a 4.19 time in the shuttle. He also threw a 45.5 power ball and posted a 38.3-inch vertical.

Brayson Hubbard, athlete

Commitment date: June 26, 2022

After earning an offer from Alabama on June 10, Brayson Hubbard wasted no time jumping on board, committing to the Crimson Tide 16 days later. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound playmaker has served as his team's quarterback over the past two years but is being recruited to play safety at Alabama.

Hubbard, a native of Pascagoula, Miss., earned MHSAA Mr. Football for Class 6A last season, completing 69% of his passes for 2,069 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 1,258 yards and 20 more touchdowns on the ground. Before moving to quarterback during his sophomore year, he began his high school career as a defensive back, tallying 15 tackles, three pass deflections and a sack over five games.

Jahlil Hurley, cornerback

Commitment date: Feb 22, 2022

After delaying his college decision a month, Jahlil Hurley became Alabama’s second 2023 commit when he chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas A&M among others. The Florence, Ala., native is viewed as one of the top prospects in the nation and was one of Alabama’s biggest targets in the current cycle.

Hurley, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, has the length and athleticism Nick Saban covets at the cornerback position. That being said, he is a willing tackler and has the versatility to move to safety or inside to nickelback if called to do so at the next level. Hurley plays on both sides of the ball for Florence High School and also excels on the basketball court. In addition to his defensive skills, he could possible contribute in the return game for the Crimson Tide.

Justin Jefferson, linebacker

Commitment date: June 28, 2022

Alabama will need to replace starting linebacker Henry To'oTo'o next offseason. It made a big step toward doing that in adding Pearl River (Miss.) Community College linebacker Justin Jefferson. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender has been reportedly clocked with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash and is coming off a freshman season in which he recorded 53 tackles and 13 stops for a loss over nine games.

Dylan Lonegran, quarterback

Commitment date: July 11, 2022

Ryqueze McElderry, offensive lineman

Commitment date: July 4, 2022

Two days after decommitting from Georgia, Ryqueze McElderry became Alabama’s second offensive line commit in the 2023 class. The Anniston, Ala., native grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and called Alabama his dream school, stating his recruitment is now fully settled.

“I’m committed now, and it’s over with,” McElderry said. “I’m on schedule to enroll early, and I can’t wait to get there. Roll damn Tide!”

McElderry, 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, will play guard at Alabama and should provide plenty of push in the trenches for the Crimson Tide in the coming years.

“They see a lot of power in the way I play, and they say I’ve got really good feet,” McElderry said. “They need somebody on the inside to seal blocks and just clothesline people. Coach Saban was saying he loves the way I just power past people, and he needs that in his run game.”

Tony Mitchell, cornerback

Commitment date: June 26, 2022

Alabama continued to take advantage of a loaded in-state cornerback class with the addition of Tony Mitchell. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender is the Crimson Tide's second five-star defensive back in next year's class, joining fellow in-state talent Jahlil Hurley.

Mitchell has the versatility to play sever spots in the secondary but appears to be best suited for the Star position at Alabama. He currently plays cornerback for Thompson High School where he has helped the Warriors to three straight Alabama state titles. Over that span, Mitchell has recorded seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups to go with 201 tackles and three forced fumbles. He finished his junior season with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups along with 55 tackles, including four for a loss.

Hunter Osborne, defensive lineman

Commitment date: August 1, 2022

Yhonzae Pierre, edge rusher

Commitment date: April 14, 2022

Yhonzae Pierre became Alabama's third commit of the 2023 class and the first of what could be a talented string of pass rushers to join the Crimson Tide in the current cycle. The Eufaula, Ala., native is the cousin of former Alabama great Courtney Upshaw. Pierre has the potential to add a similar pass rush to the Crimson Tide. He's coming off a junior season in which he recorded 55 tackles, including 16 stops for a loss and seven sacks.

Conor Talty, Kicker

Commitment date: July 20, 2022

Elliot Washington II, safety

Commitment date: Jan. 31, 2022

Elliot Washington II became Alabama's first 2023 commit when announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide following a visit in late January. The Venice Fla., native is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., who earned the nickname the "Shot Doctor" while playing under head coach Wimp Sanderson from 1991-1993.



Time will tell whether the younger Washington will earn a nickname with the Crimson Tide. However, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound safety is set to bring a lot of talent to Tuscaloosa. During his junior season last year, Washington led Venice High School to a state title, recording 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. That came after he tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

Richard Young, running back

Commitment date: July 29, 2022

Class of 2024

High Schools

Jaylen Mbakwe, CB, 5-11, 170, Pinson, Ala. Martavious Collins, ATH, 6-3, 241, Rome, Ga. Perry Thompson, WR, 6-2, 202, Foley, Ala.

Martavious Collins, athlete

Commitment date: July 20, 2022

Jaylen Mbakwe, cornerback

Commitment date: July 26, 2022

Perry Thompson, wide receiver

Commitment date: June 24, 2022