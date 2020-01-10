2020 In-State Linebacker Clark Griffin Will Join Alabama as Invited Walk-On

Mountain Brook High School linebacker Clark Griffin announced on Friday his decision to commit to the University of Alabama as an invited walk-on.

The end of this season with the Spartans saw Griffin named to the ASWA 7A First Team All-State for the second straight year. He led the entire 7A classification in tackles with 149. He was also named the All-Birmingham Team Defensive Most Valuable Player. The 5-foot-9, 180 pound senior finished his high school career with 335 total tackles as he helped anchor the defense and led the Spartans to three straight state playoff appearances.

Here are highlights from Griffin's final prep season:

Griffin also held an offer from Birmingham Southern College. At the moment, he joins, three-star defensive tackle Kyle Mann, as the Crimson Tide's two walk-ons for the Class of 2020.