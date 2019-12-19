Breaking: Four-Star Running Back Jase McClellan Flips From Oklahoma to Alabama

Jase McClellan is officially a member of Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class. He announced Wednesday night that he would be committing to and signing with the Crimson Tide.

The Aledo, Tx. native had been committed to Oklahoma since the summer of 2017, but head coach Nick Saban and his staff were adamant about getting another running back and, now, they have their guy.

He took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in the summer and came back on an official visit the weekend of the LSU game.

McClellan joins four-star Roydell Williams and three-star Kyle Edwards to make up the three running backs for this class. He is a consensus top-50 player on all the major recruiting services. 247Sports rates him as the No. 8 running back in the 2020 class. ESPN has him even higher at No. 5.

At Aledo High School, McClellan ran for 1,268 yards and 27 touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for another 233 yards and one score.

This story will be updated.