Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Breaking: Four-Star Running Back Jase McClellan Flips From Oklahoma to Alabama

Tyler Martin

Jase McClellan is officially a member of Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class. He announced Wednesday night that he would be committing to and signing with the Crimson Tide. 

The Aledo, Tx. native had been committed to Oklahoma since the summer of 2017, but head coach Nick Saban and his staff were adamant about getting another running back and, now, they have their guy. 

He took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in the summer and came back on an official visit the weekend of the LSU game. 

McClellan joins four-star Roydell Williams and three-star Kyle Edwards to make up the three running backs for this class. He is a consensus top-50 player on all the major recruiting services. 247Sports rates him as the No. 8 running back in the 2020 class. ESPN has him even higher at No. 5. 

At Aledo High School, McClellan ran for 1,268 yards and 27 touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for another 233 yards and one score. 

This story will be updated. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kenyan Drake/Julio Jones Named BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Kenyan Drake and Julio Jones the first split winners of the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Quick Hits: Nick Saban Updates Practices, Injuries and Signing Class

Christopher Walsh

DeVonta Smith and Christian Harris limited at practice, but expected to do more

Alabama Announces Signing 20 Players for Recruiting Class of 2020

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide still has room to add more players as first day of Early Signing Period winds down

Practice Report: Alabama May Be Bulking Up on the Defensive Line for Michigan

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale considered doubtful for Citrus Bowl, has yet to join bowl practices

Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood named first-team All-Americans by coaches

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle overlooked at returner by the AFCA, ensuring Alabama won't have a consensus All-American this season

Jared Mayden Wins 'Good Guy' Award from Crimson Tide Writers

Christopher Walsh

Senior safety Jared Mayden receives annual award from Alabama media

Live updates: Early Signing Period and Alabama's Class of 2020

Tyler Martin

Form the commitments to the targets, everything you want to know about Alabama's next great recruiting class

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Ara Parseghian

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 18, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama's Draft Evaluations Weren't As Good as Expected

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban said he got input from 20 different NFL teams regarding the 2020 NFL Draft