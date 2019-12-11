Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Breaking: Top-Ranked In-State Tackle Javion Cohen Chooses Alabama Over Auburn

Tyler Martin

Four-star offensive tackle Javion Cohen has announced his decision to de-commit from Auburn and flip to Alabama on Twitter. Cohen had been committed to the Tigers since June, but over the last few weeks Alabama became the clear favorite to land his services and on Wednesday, it became official. 

Last week, Cohen was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit. He plans to sign his letter of intent next week during the early signing period. 

This story will be updated. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaylen Waddle Named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle Named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

Coming Off 60-Win Season, Alabama Softball Wants More in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide has monster schedule in hopes of making another trip to Oklahoma City

Crimson Corner: Will Vrbo Citrus Bowl Reveal Who's Returning?

Joey Blackwell

With reports coming from Tuscaloosa surrounding some surprising player returns, will the Vrbo Citrus Bowl play a part in revealing who's returning?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 11, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Tom Osborne

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Rebuilding Crimson Tide Baseball Beginning to Look More SEC Caliber

Christopher Walsh

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon already knows he has a better team in 2020

Alabama Named Finalist for Joe Moore Award for Best Offensive Line

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa also named finalist for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award

Alabama Tops All-SEC Selections by Coaches for 12th Consecutive Season

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide has 14 All-SEC selections, including six first-team honorees

Kareem Jackson the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Former Crimson Tide defensive back got revenge on his former team in a big way

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings