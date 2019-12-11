Breaking: Top-Ranked In-State Tackle Javion Cohen Chooses Alabama Over Auburn
Four-star offensive tackle Javion Cohen has announced his decision to de-commit from Auburn and flip to Alabama on Twitter. Cohen had been committed to the Tigers since June, but over the last few weeks Alabama became the clear favorite to land his services and on Wednesday, it became official.
Last week, Cohen was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit. He plans to sign his letter of intent next week during the early signing period.
This story will be updated.