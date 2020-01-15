Crimson Tide signee Kristian Story Named Alabama's Mr. Football for 2019
Tyler Martin
Lanett High School quarterback and University of Alabama signee Kristian Story capped off a spectacular senior season by being named the state's Mr. Football on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2019 campaign saw Story throw for 2,847 yards and 35 touchdowns and carry the ball 122 times for 1,211 yards and 17 scores. He also lined up at defensive back for the Panthers and recorded 71 tackles and five interceptions.
During the postseason, which ultimately resulted in a AHSAA 1A state title, Story broke Auburn quarterback Bo Nix's career touchdown and total yard records. He now owns both records with 175 total touchdowns and 13,218.
Story is an SI All-American and rated as a four-star athlete. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 9 player in the state and No. 208 player in the nation.
Having already signed his national letter of intent in December, Story will enroll at Alabama in the summer.
Past Alabama Mr. Football Winners:
1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor
1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom
1984: Rod Green, Gardendale
1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood
1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery
1987: Robert Jones, Parker
1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor
1989: Steve Coleman, Pike County
1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin
1991: Robert Davis, Homewood
1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah
1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson
1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley
1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis
1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa
1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria
1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount
1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville
2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah
2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville
2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson
2003: Chris Nickson, Pike County
2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover
2005: Andre Smith, Huffman
2006: Larry Smith, Prattville
2007: Julio Jones, Foley
2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy
2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County
2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka
2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne
2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery
2013: Roc Thomas, Oxford
2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy
2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort
2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard
2017: Asa Martin, Austin
2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley
2019: Kristian Story, Lanett