Crimson Tide signee Kristian Story Named Alabama's Mr. Football for 2019

Tyler Martin

Lanett High School quarterback and University of Alabama signee Kristian Story capped off a spectacular senior season by being named the state's Mr. Football on Wednesday afternoon. 

The 2019 campaign saw Story throw for 2,847 yards and 35 touchdowns and carry the ball 122 times for 1,211 yards and 17 scores. He also lined up at defensive back for the Panthers and recorded 71 tackles and five interceptions. 

During the postseason, which ultimately resulted in a AHSAA 1A state title, Story broke Auburn quarterback Bo Nix's career touchdown and total yard records. He now owns both records with 175 total touchdowns and 13,218.  

Story is an SI All-American and rated as a four-star athlete. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 9 player in the state and No. 208 player in the nation. 

Having already signed his national letter of intent in December, Story will enroll at Alabama in the summer. 

Past Alabama Mr. Football Winners:

1982: Tommy Compton, Vigor

1983: Freddy Weygand, Emma Sansom

1984: Rod Green, Gardendale

1985: Pierre Goode, Hazlewood

1986: Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery

1987: Robert Jones, Parker

1988: Darrell Williams, Vigor

1989: Steve Coleman, Pike County

1990: David Palmer, Jackson-Olin

1991: Robert Davis, Homewood

1992: Freddie Kitchens, Etowah

1993: Thomas Banks, West Jefferson

1994: Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley

1995: Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis

1996: Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa

1997: Mac Campbell, Alexandria

1998: DeMarco McNeil, Blount

1999: Cory Whisenant, Springville

2000: Carnell Williams, Etowah

2001: Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville

2002: JaMarcus Russell, Williamson

2003: Chris Nickson, Pike County

2004: Jarod Bryant, Hoover

2005: Andre Smith, Huffman

2006: Larry Smith, Prattville

2007: Julio Jones, Foley

2008: Clint Moseley, Leroy

2009: Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County

2010: Jamal Golden, Wetumpka

2011: T.J. Yeldon, Daphne

2012: Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery

2013: Roc Thomas, Oxford

2014: Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy

2015: Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort

2016: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard

2017: Asa Martin, Austin

2018: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley

2019: Kristian Story, Lanett

