Alabama Football Picks Up Elite In-State 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson

The University of Alabama football program has already landed its quarterback of the 2022 recruiting class in Ty Simpson, and now, it has its elite running back.

Geneva County High School product (Hartford, Ala.) Emmanuel Henderson announced on Saturday afternoon his verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide over the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and a slew of other SEC programs.

Along with Alabama coach Nick Saban, assistants Charles Kelly and Robert Gillespie built a strong relationship with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound tailback, especially Kelly.

"Our relationship is great," Henderson previously told Bama Central. "Coach Charles Kelly, I love that guy. We have a really goo relationship. We are on the phone like every week, just staying in contact. We talk about football, life, and how to be a better person. He is a honest man. He will tell you right from wrong."

In a pandemic-shortened junior season, Henderson carried the ball 147 times for a total of 1,450 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 143 yards.

As a sophomore, he totaled over 2,330 yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns.

Henderson also is a standout on the hardwood and could double as a two-sport athlete at the Capstone like Ga'Quincy McKinstry and Terrion Arnold did in the 2021 recruiting class.

Simpson and Henderson headline the Crimson Tide's 2022 class that includes five prospects at the moment along with defensive tackle Walter Bob Jr., linebacker Robert Woodyard and tight end Elijah Brown.

Check out what the team at Sports Illustrated All-American had to say about Henderson's game:

"Henderson is among the most dynamic offensive weapons in the class of 2022, making plays at running back, as a receiver and in the return game. There is a striking combination of size, speed and power at play from the Alabama native, who averaged about 10 yards per carry in 2020. 52 of his carries over the last two seasons have ended with an official hoisting both arms up after he broke the end zone plane.

"Production aside, the flashes the junior provides on tape are head-turning. He is comfortable approaching the line of scrimmage from depth or laterally, emphasizing well above-average vision along the way. There seems to be a desire to challenge the contain of a given defense and Henderson has that extra gear to gap the secondary if he breaks beyond the front seven.

"Even as a space runner more times than not, there isn't much wasted movement within Henderson's game. He is efficient with his steps and covers considerable ground with a decisive consistency that easily projects in between the tackles just the same. He is also equipped with great lower-body strength, thwarting arm tackles with relative ease in 2019 and 2020. Added weight, which is something his coach has suggested, will also help round out his power to speed ratio and create more reliability to play inside.

"Where the game projects to the next level best, in addition to the size and homerun ability, it's in the passing game. Henderson is already polished and productive making plays out of the backfield, where he caught 23 passes as a sophomore. Obviously great after the catch with surprising quickness, there is a lack of panic when the football is in the air and he can track the football while securing it away from his body. The track background and hip fluidity that comes with it, makes him that much tougher to stop in the open field.

"Henderson's prep coach likens him to Darren McFadden, but if we played the comparison game look no further than 2021 Alabama running back signee and SI99 member Camar Wheaton, who Henderson could potentially pair with down the line in Tuscaloosa. If that is to be the case, the Crimson Tide may have it's next combo to split carries and keep defenses honest like famous pairs of the past (Derrick Henry/Kenyan Drake, Eddie Lacy/T.J. Yeldon, Mark Ingram/Trent Richardson, etc.)."