Recruiting Corner: What is Alabama's Needs in the Class of 2021?

On this week's recruiting corner, with the 2020 cycle over, we examine the biggest needs for the Alabama football program in the Class of 2021.

Wide Receiver

After the 2020 season, Crimson Tide wideouts Devonta Smith will have graduated and Jaylen Waddle will have an NFL draft decision to make if he continues to play at the level he finished his sophomore season at. John Metchie will be going into his junior campaign and Alabama just signed a new trio of new receivers (Thaiu Jones-Bell, Traeshon Holden, and Javon Baker) in the 2020 class, but it will still be a point of emphasis moving forward.

Names to look out for are five-star and the No. 1 pass catcher in the 2021 class, Agiye Hall, and four-stars Ketron Johnson and Brian Thomas, Jr.

Offensive Line

You can never have to many offensive linemen. Alabama's line will be experienced in 2020 with Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown, and Alex Leatherwood. But after this season they will head to the NFL, and who is next in line to fill their spots? At the moment, Alabama is in a good position with five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer and four-star center James Brockermeyer. The Crimson Tide hosted him this past weekend along with five-star tackle Amarius Mims, who recently announced his top 12 schools and Alabama was in the mix.

Tight End

The Crimson Tide has missed out on some big name tight end targets like Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington recently, but 2021 should be different. Grad transfer Carl Tucker, Jr. will solve the position issue this coming up season. Four-stars Hudson Wolfe and Gage Wilcox are players the Crimson Tide are in the mix for as of now.

Cornerback

If Crimson Tide sophomore Patrick Surtain II has a solid junior season, he could end up leaving early along with Josh Jobe if he progresses nicely over the course of the next year. Junior college pickup Ronald Williams could contribute early and be off to the professional ranks within a year, as well, which Alabama has to reload at this position again. A prospect the Crimson Tide would hate to miss out on is five-star Ga'Quincy McKinstry. The two-sport athlete also just picked up an offer from Nate Oats on the hardwood.

Defensive Line

Alabama's 2020 group of defensive linemen is strong one with Tim Smith, Jah-Marien Latham, and Jamil Burroughs, and 2021 could see yet again another impressive haul with four-stars defensive tackle Tim Keenan, and defensive ends Monkell Goodwine and Tunmise Adyele.