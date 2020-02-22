Four-star DB Andrew Mukuba Shares Thoughts on Alabama Offer: "I Could Not Believe It"

For Andrew Mukuba, Feb. 19, 2020 is a date that will always stand out in his mind.

It is the day, when the 2021 four-star defensive back, nabbed four SEC offers within hours of each other. The schools who extended scholarships to Mukuba were Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama.

“It feels amazing,” Mukuba said. “You start to feel like you are ‘the guy.’ But it is all a blessing. I feel so blessed at the same time. It is nothing but blessings coming my way.”

Crimson Tide assistant coach Jeff Banks is his area recruiter and the one who reached out to Mukuba.

“It was a pretty good conversation,” Mukuba said. “I could not believe it because it is Alabama. Their main message to me is to keep working. They want to see me grow and develop.”

According to 247Sports, Mukuba is the eight ranked safety in the nation in his class. He just finished his junior season at LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Tx. His 2019 campaign saw 26 tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

“I felt like I got better every week during the season,” Mukuba said. “I got better at my reads breaking on the ball and most importantly, my communication on the field got better.”

One of Mukuba’s teammates is four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin, who is already a Crimson Tide pledge for the 2021 class.

“He is like my brother,” Mukuba said. “He is my guy for sure. We have been playing with each other since we were little. There are times when we both get heated because we both want to be great.”

The 5-foot-11, 185 pound safety says that the two talk "all the time" about playing at the college level together.

Could the duo patrol the Crimson Tide secondary together in the near future?

“I could see myself playing anywhere I have offers from,” Mukuba said.

“So that includes Alabama.”

As a prospect on the rise, Mukubua’s offer sheet is growing. Outside of the previously mentioned schools, he currently owns scholarships from Auburn, Texas Tech, TCU, Boise State, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Missouri, SMU, Rice, and Tulsa.

While a star on the gridiron, Mukuba is a two-sport athlete who also runs track. He participates in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter relays, long jump, and triple jump.

"It really helps with my speed," Mukuba said. "I play a position where I need a lot of it."

As far as visits go, Mukuba says he will probably make it to the Crimson Tide's Junior Day on Mar. 7, but is still unsure. The weekend before, on Mar. 1, he and McCutchin will travel out to Norman and visit Oklahoma.