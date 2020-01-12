Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Updates on Top Targets and Junior Day Attendees

Tyler Martin

  • Three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw has set an official visit date to Tuscaloosa the weekend of Jan. 24 after receiving a scholarship offer earlier this week. 
  • Brandon Frazier, a three-star tight end, has set official visit dates with Auburn for Jan. 17 and Arkansas on Jan. 24. It appears contact between him and Alabama have slowed down. 
  • The Crimson Tide has been in contact with Florida State tight end Tre' McKitty, who put in his name in the transfer portal on Thursday. If McKitty graduates, he will be able to play immediately next season. 

Junior Day Attendees on Feb. 1

List will be updated.

  • 2021 Five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer
  • 2021 Four-star WR Destyn Pazon
  • 2021 Four-star TE Hudson Wolfe 
  • 2021 Four-star C James Brockermeyer
  • 2021 Four-star CB Jordan Hancock
  • 2021 Three-star ATH Trinity Bell
  • 2022 Four-star DT Tygee Hill
