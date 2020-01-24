Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Grad Transfer Tight End Visiting Alabama and Jamil Burroughs Shuts Down Recruitment

Tyler Martin

It is pretty obvious to any Alabama fan, who has followed the latest recruiting cycle, that tight end is still a position of need in the Crimson Tide's class of 2020. 

Well, this weekend, North Carolina tight end, Carl Tucker, will be visiting the Capstone as a grad transfer. He will be arriving in Tuscaloosa on Friday and staying until Sunday. 

Tucker appeared in 38 games for the Tar Heels over his five seasons in Chapel Hill. During his career, he has caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He will be eligible to play wherever he decides to transfer to, after the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility. 

Last weekend, Tucker was in Tallahassee, Fl., visiting Florida State. The Corneilus, N.C., native is a former three-star athlete, who was ranked as the 19th-best player in the Tar Heel State, in the recruiting class of 2015. 

2020 four-star defensive tackle and Alabama commit, Jamil Burroughs, announced on Twitter that his recruitment is shut down, appearing locked in with the Crimson Tide. 

Burroughs would have signed back in December, had there not been any academic issues. He is also expected to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for an unofficial visit. 

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa this morning, visiting with two 2021 prospects, three-star athlete Kamari Lassister and three-star running back Cam Jeffrey. 

Saban and assistant Pete Golding will also visit with 2021 five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith today at Terrebonne High School in Houma, LA. Smith is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Louisiana and 24th nationally in his class. 

