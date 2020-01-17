Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2020 Commitment List
Tyler Martin
The University of Alabama football team welcomed 13 newcomers for the spring semester and signed another nine players during the Early Signing Period.
Four verbal commits still stand with the Crimson Tide, who will either sign in February or look elsewhere.
National Signing Day is right around the corner and this list will update as the Crimson Tide lands more prospects.
Here is the current recruiting Class of 2020:
Enrollees (13)
Five-star QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei - Santa Ana, Calif.)
Height: 5'11
Weight: 183
Five-star DE Chris Braswell (St. Frances Academy - Baltimore, MD)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 220
Five-star ATH Drew Sanders (Ryan - Denton, TX)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 232
Five-star ILB Demouy Kennedy (Theodore - Theodore, AL)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 215
Four-star RB Jase McClellan (Aledo - Aldeo, TX)
Height: 5'10
Weight: 202
Four-star DE Will Anderson (Dutchtown - Hampton, GA)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 230
Four-star RB Roydell Williams (Hueytown - Hueytown, AL)
Height: 5'10
Weight: 202
Four-star WR Thaiu Jones-Bell (Miami Carol City - Opa Locka, FL)
Height: 5'11
Weight: 187
Four-star ILB Jackson Bratton (Muscle Shoals - Muscle Shoals, AL)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 233
Four-star WR Traeshon Holden (Narbonne - Harbor City, CA)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 195
Four-star CB Jahquez Robinson (Sandalwood - Jacksonville, FL)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 190
Four-star CB Ronald Williams (Hutchinson C. C. - Hutchinson, KS)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 188
Three-star C Seth McLaughlin (Buford - Buford, GA)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 270
Signees (9)
Four-star OLB Quandarrius Robinson (Jackson-Olin - Birmingham, AL)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 217
Four-star S Brian Branch (Sandy Creek - Tyrone, GA)
Height: 6'0
Weight: 185
Four-star DT Tim Smith (Sebastian River - Sebastian, FL)
Height: 6'4
Weight: 320
Four-star S Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, AL)
Height: 6'0
Weight: 180
Four-star DT Jah-Marien Latham (Pickens County - Reform, AL)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 280
Four-star ATH Kristian Story (Lanett - Lanett, AL)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 210
Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, AL)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 295
Three-star RB Kyle Edwards (Destrehan - Destrehan, LA)
Height: 6'0
Weight: 210
Three-star TE Caden Clark (Archbishop Hoban - Akron, OH)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 245
Verbal Commitments (4)
Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, GA)
Height: 6'1
Weight: 196
Four-star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern - Powder Springs, GA)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 323
Four-star DT Jayson Jones (Calera - Calera, AL)
Height: 6'6
Weight: 340
Three-star OT Damieon George (North Shore - Houston, TX)
Height: 6'6
Weight: 348