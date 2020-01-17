Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2020 Commitment List

The University of Alabama football team welcomed 13 newcomers for the spring semester and signed another nine players during the Early Signing Period.

Four verbal commits still stand with the Crimson Tide, who will either sign in February or look elsewhere.

National Signing Day is right around the corner and this list will update as the Crimson Tide lands more prospects.

Here is the current recruiting Class of 2020:

Enrollees (13)

Five-star QB Bryce Young (Mater Dei - Santa Ana, Calif.)

Height: 5'11

Weight: 183

Five-star DE Chris Braswell (St. Frances Academy - Baltimore, MD)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 220

Five-star ATH Drew Sanders (Ryan - Denton, TX)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 232

Five-star ILB Demouy Kennedy (Theodore - Theodore, AL)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 215

Four-star RB Jase McClellan (Aledo - Aldeo, TX)

Height: 5'10

Weight: 202

Four-star DE Will Anderson (Dutchtown - Hampton, GA)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 230

Four-star RB Roydell Williams (Hueytown - Hueytown, AL)

Height: 5'10

Weight: 202

Four-star WR Thaiu Jones-Bell (Miami Carol City - Opa Locka, FL)

Height: 5'11

Weight: 187

Four-star ILB Jackson Bratton (Muscle Shoals - Muscle Shoals, AL)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 233

Four-star WR Traeshon Holden (Narbonne - Harbor City, CA)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 195

Four-star CB Jahquez Robinson (Sandalwood - Jacksonville, FL)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 190

Four-star CB Ronald Williams (Hutchinson C. C. - Hutchinson, KS)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 188

Three-star C Seth McLaughlin (Buford - Buford, GA)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 270

Signees (9)

Four-star OLB Quandarrius Robinson (Jackson-Olin - Birmingham, AL)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 217

Four-star S Brian Branch (Sandy Creek - Tyrone, GA)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 185

Four-star DT Tim Smith (Sebastian River - Sebastian, FL)

Height: 6'4

Weight: 320

Four-star S Malachi Moore (Hewitt-Trussville - Trussville, AL)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 180

Four-star DT Jah-Marien Latham (Pickens County - Reform, AL)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 280

Four-star ATH Kristian Story (Lanett - Lanett, AL)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 210

Four-star OT Javion Cohen (Central - Phenix City, AL)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 295

Three-star RB Kyle Edwards (Destrehan - Destrehan, LA)

Height: 6'0

Weight: 210

Three-star TE Caden Clark (Archbishop Hoban - Akron, OH)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 245

Verbal Commitments (4)

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, GA)

Height: 6'1

Weight: 196

Four-star DT Jamil Burroughs (McEachern - Powder Springs, GA)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 323

Four-star DT Jayson Jones (Calera - Calera, AL)

Height: 6'6

Weight: 340

Three-star OT Damieon George (North Shore - Houston, TX)

Height: 6'6

Weight: 348