On this week's Recruiting Corner, BamaCentral takes a look at the Crimson Tide's top early targets in 2021 and the momentum Alabama is gaining for their commitments.

The Brockermeyer twins, five-star offensive tackle Tommy and four-star offensive center James, have set an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the weekend of June 19-21 and Alabama could potentially receive another one in April.

Each prospect gets one official visit and is able to bring a limited number of family members on that visit. So, since both have separate recruitments, they are able to go on each other's visits as family.

Alabama is in a great shape with these two, after offering James earlier this month at Junior Day. LSU, Auburn, Texas, and Clemson are also in the mix.

One of the top wideouts in the 2021 cycle is four-star Agiye Hall. The Sunshine State product recently announced that he would be cutting his top seven school choices down to four on Mar. 1.

Hall is expected to visit Alabama on Mar. 7, for the Crimson Tide's second and final Junior Day of the year. One would think that Alabama is firmly in his top four, since he is visiting Tuscaloosa after his announcement.

Wide receiver will be a point of emphasis in the next cycle due to Crimson Tide pass catchers, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, running out of eligibility and an NFL draft decision looming, respectively.

On Mar. 14, Hall is expected to make his verbal commitment public. Even when he does commit, his recruitment will be one to watch over the course of the year. LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona State, and Texas were his other six finalists along with the Crimson Tide.

Over the past week, Alabama has extended offers to top prospects in Iowa. Four-star defensive end TJ Bollers and four-star tight end Thomas Fidone II are the first recruits from the Hawkeye State to receive offers from UA since Ross Pierschbacher in 2014.

Frisco, Tx. native and 2021 three-star tight end Elijah Arroyo also received an offer from the Crimson Tide.